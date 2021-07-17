There are certain places in the city that just feel like the epitome of Frederick. The Baker Park bell tower. The Barbara Fritchie House. The Civil War Museum. Keys stadium.
Unfortunately, there is another place that feels like the embodiment of Frederick, but not for a good reason. That place is Asiana.
This building, located at 123-125 N. Market Street, has been empty and blighted since 2001. That’s 20 years! An entire generation of residents has watched this broken tooth in the city’s mouth slowly decompose, hampering the efforts of hard-working small business owners to make the Market Street streetscape a vibrant, attractive and welcoming destination.
While the city has struggled for two decades to resolve this issue, residents have spoken up and invested a tremendous amount of time and energy in addressing blighted properties in Frederick. In fact, let’s review the work of the “[Neighborhood Advisory Council] 11 Seriously Deteriorated and Habitually Vacant Property Subcommittee (SDHVP) Report” dated May 21, 2019, and supplied to the mayor and Board of Aldermen.
- Three separate reports were developed by past Blight Committees (2012, 2016 and 2018) resulting in 34 distinct recommendations. It appears that in that time, only six of the 34 recommendations were acted upon.
- Based on NAC 11 SDHVP Committee evaluations of building in NAC 11 alone, 39 properties were identified as vacant and in poor condition in 2019.
- The NAC 11 committee reviewed numerous blighted property ordinances from Maryland and other jurisdictions, and compiled ones which would be appropriate for consideration by the city of Frederick.
- The NAC 11 committee advocated for creation and maintenance of a list of seriously deteriorated and habitually vacant properties, or a VPRO. 75 downtown business owners signed a petition in support.
- NAC 11 committee members concluded by suggesting that Frederick city officials can and should take a proactive approach to seriously deteriorated and/or habitually vacant properties by enacting a VPRO and taking all steps necessary to remediate the problem of long-term blighted properties.
A year and a half after this report was submitted, the city passed a VPRO in November 2020. Hopeful residents thought maybe something was finally going to get done. It’s been eight months since the ordinance was signed into law. So, what’s happened?
Nothing.
Here’s an excerpt from an email from a NAC 11 SDHVP committee member to the city, dated April 29, 2021: “With unanimous passage of the (Vacant Property Registration Ordinance) VPRO last year and amendment to change the tax rate for long-term vacant properties, the City indicated its concern about and determination to address vacant properties. However, it appears from City staff communications that there has been little progress to implement this important ordinance. Accordingly, we ask that City staff remedy the delay as soon as possible, particularly the status of the vacant property database.”
Today, Asiana, the 38 other properties in NAC 11, and untold others around the city remain blighted. As the NAC 11 report notes: “vacant commercial and residential buildings detract from the overall look and feel of Frederick, inhibiting continued commercial and residential site development or restoration, with many properties remaining vacant for years. Long-term vacancy depresses visitor interest and property values of nearby sites. Moreover, deteriorated properties (both vacant and occupied) pose a threat to safety and historical resources.”
What are our takeaways?
- The NAC 11 citizen volunteers who have pursued this issue for years deserve a lot of praise and credit for their selfless work.
- Frederick’s blighted properties have remained so for far too long. The city of Frederick must start enforcing the Vacant Property Registration Ordinance, including creation of the database of blighted properties, and act quickly to solve this generation-long issue.
- As evidenced by the NAC 11 efforts since 2012, the mayor must stop forcing residents to do all the heavy lifting as pertains to addressing city issues such as this one. The city of Frederick uses a “strong Mayor” system — it is time for a strong mayor who will use it to lead.
Solving the issue of blighted properties requires executive leadership, a commitment to listening to residential concerns and needs, and a focus on action. Which begs the question: If we had a VPRO and diligent, focused follow-up over the last four years, or prior eight years, or anytime in the past 20 years of Frederick city’s elected history, would Asiana still be empty and blighted?
Let’s not wait another four years to find out. Our time is now. We have a lot to do, so let’s get to work.
Schaeffer, Olinski, Baker and Brehm are city of Frederick residents who live in NAC 9 and NAC 11. While they are active with their NACs, this piece reflects their opinions and is not an official representation from a NAC.
(7) comments
In Amurrica we don’t need no stinkin’ responsibility to be good neighbors. We need freedom! It’s my right to make the city miserable for everybody else just ‘cause. What a great country, ammirite?
It’s disingenuous to say that nothing has been done in the past 20 years regarding blight. Mayor Jennifer Dougherty followed through with eminent domain. So to be fair it’s been the last 15 years our mayors and board of alderman are only talking the talk And not walking the walk on this issue.
My understanding is that it meets minimum standards and there is no requirement to occupy? It’s ugly. That’s a subjective evaluation even if widely held. After the next generation inherits it things might be different. Or not.
And here’s the reason why, folks. Look no further.
Considering the history with focus property, Can’t help but think owner has been waiting for the city to attempt taking possession of their property so they can involve civil suit and the city has been avoiding with years of inaction.
This is America last time I checked
Have you tried to contact the owner(s) and offered to purchase?
And here’s another reason why, folks.
