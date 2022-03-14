On March 14, 1972, the movie that changed my life premiered in Loew’s State Theatre on New York’s Broadway. If it hadn’t been for “The Godfather,” I may have always enjoyed movies, but I’m not sure they would’ve been so key to who I became and still am.
The first time I saw that opening shot of the undertaker named Bonasera, I knew I was witnessing something special. I’d never seen anything quite like it. The look and feel of it, the storytelling, the passion of the actors, the music — it’s the whole package — and at the age of 12, I was hooked and reeled in.
Instantly, I couldn’t get enough of all things “The Godfather.” My babysitting money went to buy posters of now iconic stills and cheesy fan magazines. I had newspaper stories and various versions of print ads stacked knee high in the corner of my bedroom, where each weekend I further eroded the vinyl grooves of the soundtrack album, playing it ad infinitum on my little blue turntable.
Then, on March 27, 1973, I got to stay up long past my bedtime to watch my first Oscar show. I shrieked when my favorite took the biggest prize of the night, Best Picture, and barely slept at all over the excitement of what felt like a personal victory.
From that point on, I tracked down as many movies as I could featuring the male leads from “The Godfather” and an evolving stable of stars and directors who caught my fancy. I also began building a library of books about specific films and film history, further feeding my growing fascination with movies of all eras and most genres.
My hunger to learn more led to my transferring out of a local state college and into New York University, where I earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in film production and wallowed in a world of fellow film aficionados, including my future husband.
The first day on campus, I snagged a work-study job in the Undergraduate Film and Television Department. This put me in the way three years later to be the one who answered the phone when an industrial film production company called looking to hire a receptionist. My first full-time gig in the movie business wasn’t exactly hands-on moviemaking, but it was a foot in the door.
My next stop was working with two of my best film school friends at a company that ran a theatre chain and was getting into distribution. I spent time in both areas, enjoying perks, such as nearly endless free show passes and attending industry luncheons where I breathed the same hotel ballroom air as the likes of Ben Kingsley, Matt Dillon, Gena Rowlands, Ben Stiller and George C. Scott.
After a while, circumstances pointed me in a different direction, as often happens. But although I never again worked in the film industry, I’ve continued spending arguably far too many hours watching and learning about movies, a rare few of which have ever come even vaguely close to the one that directly or indirectly birthed an obsession, gave me a husband and lifelong friends, paid my rent and inspired me to accumulate a headful of knowledge of one of the world’s great art forms.
Without a doubt, I can honestly say that half a century ago, “The Godfather” made me an offer I couldn’t refuse.
Filmophile and Woodsboro resident Susan Writer can be reached at susanthinkingoutloud@yahoo.com, or you can visit her at Uexpress.com’s Ask Someone Else’s Mom.
