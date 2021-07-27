If you Google “the history of oxygen” you’ll find that the general consensus is that oxygen is about 2 billion years old as a result of photosynthesis. Believe it or not, oxygen was “discovered” in the 1770s by three different scientists; an English cleric named Joseph Priestley (who tends to get most of the credit), a French chemist named Antoine Lavoisier and a Swedish pharmacist named Carl Wilhelm Scheele. The three scientists independently identified oxygen as a separate element from other gases, and it was then added to the Periodic Table of Elements.
I think we can all agree that it doesn’t take a scientific genius to convince us how important oxygen is. I mean, basically all life on Earth depends on it, including plants and trees, which are also major producers of oxygen, along with the ocean. So, the way I see it, oxygen is at the center of climate change because it is everywhere and affects everything. For example, oxygen makes up about 65 percent of our bodies, and according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the ocean produces between 50 percent and 80 percent of the Earth’s oxygen. So basically, when you compromise the quality of oxygen, you compromise everything.
So why do so many of us not understand this? Especially when there is a growing body of recent evidence that we have a problem, and I’m not just talking melting glaciers (more on that later), which is something most of us don’t feel directly affected by. Instead, we are experiencing the direct effects of raging West Coast forest fires right here in Frederick for the second time in recent memory with hazy skies and poor air quality due to the increase in carbon monoxide. So, no one is immune, and at this point, climate change becomes personal. I don’t remember this kind of thing happening when I was growing up. Do you?
However, I do remember when my wife and I were driving along coastal route A1A between Fort Lauderdale and Miami on our way to Key West a couple of years ago, and we came across a section of the road under construction. I didn’t think much of it until later that night while I was channel surfing and found a documentary about the challenges Miami was facing with regard to rising ocean levels, and they were focusing on the exact section of route A1A we had passed through earlier that day. It turns out the city had to actually raise that section of the road by about one foot due to rising water levels. I thought, “How the heck do you raise the street?”
Luckily, here in Frederick, we have a lot of trees, and we’re not dangerously close to the ocean. Also, as a Mid-Atlantic state, we have a reasonable amount of humidity, which even during a dry spell reduces the risk of raging fires like what we see out west. So even during these humid summer months or when we get a deluge of rain, I’ve made a promise to never complain because it’s better than a raging wildfire. However, vigilance is paramount.
Also, scientists are finding viruses that are nearly 15,000 years old trapped in the melting glaciers. Viruses that are unlike anything we’ve ever seen, and the list goes on.
Ultimately, it is up to every one of us to make whatever conscientious efforts we can to reduce our carbon footprint even in simple ways; from reducing our power consumption and driving less to not sitting in the parking lot on a hot day running your car with the air conditioning on for an extended period of time. Consider planting some trees or even supporting organizations and businesses that are trying to reduce their carbon footprint.
After all, the height of irony is that oxygen is free. Aside from supplemental or medical oxygen that you can purchase, and unlike electricity or water, nobody owns the rights to the oxygen we breathe. So why don’t we take care of this precious free resource? If we don’t learn how to protect it, we’ll be back to wearing those N95 masks for the rest of our lives, unless of course we haven’t already self-inflicted our own extinction.
Nelson embraces unconventional wisdom and writes from Myersville. Email him at ideaguy99@gmail.com
