Brewer’s Alley, an excellent restaurant in downtown Frederick, features two of my favorite things, a cold Kolsch beer with my dinner and “Big Bertha.”
“Big Bertha” is not a mussel and is not even on the menu. “Big Bertha” was one of the nicknames for the large air horn that stands proudly on the top of the roof of Brewer’s Alley. I often get inquiries as to what is the duck-looking object that is located on the roof. The air horn played an important role in early emergency communications and fire department dispatch.
After the Central Trust fire in 1941, concerns were raised by the local volunteer firefighters about the lack of an adequate means of alerting members to respond to a major fire. Each fire station had a siren, and an inefficient siren was mounted on top of city hall, today’s Brewer’s Ally. As this was long before the days of radio dispatch, fire monitors or pagers, our local firefighters had to depend on hearing a siren to know there was a fire. To help provide a better alerting system, the city purchased an air horn that would be sounded for a “general alarm” when all four Frederick companies were needed.
Shortly after the air horn was in place, World War II broke out. The air horn was turned over to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) as an air raid warning device and the air horn could not be used for alerting firefighters. Controversy existed as local firefighters still needed a dependable means of alerting members to assist at large fires while Civil Defense was obligated to provide air raid warnings.
Alderman Russell McCain, also a member of the Junior Fire Company, suggested a specific alerting of three blows of the horn to signal a general alarm and manpower was needed. This would be a distinct alert just for the fire department. Over the continued objections of OCD, an agreement was reached and the air horn would be sounded with three blasts several times in succession for major fires. After a large fire of a machinery shop on Orchard Street in the middle of the night in 1943, local fire officials credited the sounding of the air horn with summoning needed firefighters.
The air horn was used until about 1970. The Frederick Police Department continued to dispatch the fire companies in Frederick city several years after Central Alarm came into existence in 1967. The sounding of the air horn for a general alarm fire could be broken down into what today we call “box areas” — a map that corresponded to the fire company responses for various sections of the city. For example, the Independent Hose Company is company number 1. A part of their response area would be numbered 1-1. A brass, toothed wheel could be inserted into the air horn activation box by the dispatcher at city police causing the air horn to sound, one blow-one blow, several times with a delay between each sequence to provide the responding volunteer firefighters with an approximate location of the fire based on the number of blows of the air horn.
I am not sure how often the more effective means of alerting was used, as I can only recall hearing the traditional three horn blasts from “Big Bertha” duplicated multiple times for a general alarm fire. The mechanics of the air horn are still mounted in the top of Brewer’s Alley. Several years ago, Phil Bowers was gracious enough to allow me to view the works. Climbing into the highest peaks of the building, the piping and a large, red air tank still appearing on the ready to sound the alarm.
Frederick also had several Civil Defense sirens mounted throughout the city that were tested every Saturday at noon. As a dispatcher at Central Alarm, I would activate all the fire sirens at the county fire stations by using a “group tone” that was designed to sound all fire sirens simultaneously. A separate timer would be utilized to sound a test of the Civil Defense sirens in Frederick city. I recall some sirens being located atop Price Electric at Jefferson and South streets, the Frederick City Light Plant at East and 2nd streets and the Vernon Avenue water tower. Lightning struck the water tower during a Christmas Day thunderstorm in 1965, causing the siren to sound for over an hour until it was disconnected.
Next time you’re approaching Brewer’s Alley, in the 100 block of North Market Street, look up. It’s not a duck, but a symbol of an era long ago. Who knows, maybe Phil Bowers and company could even get “Big Bertha” working again. It would be a neat way to call your table to dinner!
Clarence “Chip” Jewell was an early dispatcher at Frederick County Central Alarm, eventually serving as director of the present day Department of Emergency Communications and retiring as the Deputy Chief/Director of the Division of Volunteer Fire & Rescue Services. He remembers hearing “Big Bertha” sound many times while growing up in Frederick and during his early days as a volunteer firefighter. He is the author of History of Fire Companies of Frederick County, Maryland.
