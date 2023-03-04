All but hardcore “anti” people welcome the news that there's a developer for the Brickworks site. It's an important with great potential as the main gateway to downtown.
But the first site plan is all wrong — a drab collection of long four- and five-story apartment and commercial blocks dominate, broken only by a sea of surface car parking — a Golden Mile redux.
It's easy to sound off at the developer, but this first plan is largely driven by perversities of the site's zoning and the city's Land Management Code, which rule out precisely the building scale and variety of the adjacent downtown historic district.
Let's plan the Brickworks as an extension of downtown and draw on its distinctive character, taking its best characteristics.
Start with a grid of tight, low, vehicle-speed frontage streets alternating with multi-mode, even slower alleys, and dedicated walkways for downtown connectivity.
The key will be a landmark pedestrian bridge taking walkers over the busy East Street/South Street intersection, with enhanced views.
Brickworks buildings must be predominantly (but not uniformly) “townhousey” — on the sidewalk, no setback, two to four stories, flexible-use, walkup buildings of 1,000 to 5,000 square feet, having rear access for utilities/parking, and small yards, with street access out front.
Off-street car parking needs to be dispersed and largely hidden off alleys nehind buildings or tucked under mixed residential workspaces, carriage-house style.
Despite the need to replicate downtown's predominant multipurpose on-the-sidewalk townhouse form, any plan should allow some “misfit” buildings for variety and interest.
An occasional building set back from the sidewalk with greened frontage, some narrow (12- or 10-foot-wide) townhouses or boutiquey stores/offices, with generally 20-, 30-, 40-foot-wide buildings could reproduce the best of Old Frederick.
Aside from predominantly walk-up plans, we could draw on the “clustered spires” theme for several slim, elevator-based high-rises to define the Brickworks development skyline. These, along with townhouse rooftops and balconies for eat-outs, would provide great city views.
The principal developer should offer bundles of unbuilt lots to smaller developers to encourage design diversity — as Frederick Town founder Daniel Dulaney did when laying out the downtown grid in 1745.
Use the city's Historic Preservation Commission as a consulting group, but don't give it a controlling role.
The Planning Commission should kick this off with a ceremonial burning of the Land Management Code for this site. Then, conduct overall management with the Form Based Code and hire a classy landscape architect to design the public realm of streets, alleys and parklets within it.
This is a well researched letter that goes back to 1745. Bravo! I can like a area much like the rest of downtown, with modern infrastructure and utilities and perhaps solar energy and geothermal energy in the mix. As for another pedestrian bridge, I do like the idea but have seen many that were hardly ever used. Most people just do not use them.
