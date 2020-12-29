As I’ve shared before, I don’t make New Year’s resolutions. I do, however, set goals and have a modest bucket list.
My goals for 2021 include an ongoing effort to establish a balance between working and the rest of life; being able to find the dining room tabletop without shifting piles of clutter each and every day; and making good on my promise to myself to judge less and nap more.
My long-standing bucket list is topped with leaving a legacy of which our kids can be proud; wrapping up visiting all 50 states and a few of the world’s great cities and famous landscapes; and, coming up with a more interesting and specific bucket list.
Naturally, portions of this mixed bag of big- and small-ticket items have been affected by COVID-19. The pandemic has touched us all, and forced us to rethink what’s truly important. Common events and pursuits previously taken for granted are currently elevated to major achievement status, and many goals have been tempered by what can and cannot be done safely. That’s been my story, and I know it’s a common enough one.
To further explore this universal realignment of priorities, I took to Facebook and asked my friends there to share their personal, short-term bucket lists for 2021, when, if all goes well, we should see a return to something like normal in at least some areas of life. With an obvious common thread or two, here’s what they said:
- All else being equal, finally go visit my dear mother. After that, travel southward to visit my elder daughter.
- Travel to see friends and family. Meet friends out to eat without having to only sit outside. Have a potluck dinner or lunch.
- Girls’ beach trip is an annual thing for me.
- Go to Munich, Germany, for Oktoberfest!
- Go on our honeymoon after two years of marriage.
- Celebrate my grandson’s second birthday, and make my annual beach trip to Ocean City with girlfriends.
- Go to an old friend’s holiday open house in Brooklyn. Pack up the car and visit my brother in Illinois. These were annual treats in past years, not possible now.
- Get together with family and friends, go to church, have a dinner out at a restaurant, travel.
- Visit my friends in Maryland!
- Get to a beach. Visit my daughter in Florida. Walk a marathon. Complete three quilts.
- Resume monthly luncheons with fellow retired Walkersville High School co-workers.
As I suspected, it’s generally not our great ambitions we long to resume, but rather day-to-day routines and regularly scheduled treats. It’s these little things that give flavor and comfort to our lives that have become so very important and so greatly missed.
And now, armed with mainly modest aspirations, and encouraged by a few glimmers of light at the end of this nearly year-long tunnel, I’m cautiously optimistic that better times will come to the countless people who have suffered, sacrificed, helped, waited, prayed and hoped.
May everyone’s patience and best efforts be rewarded; and may your fondest 2021 bucket list wishes come true.
Woodsboro resident Susan Writer and her family wish everyone a healthy, happy, more normal New Year. She gives sincere thanks to Marieanne, Joanne, Mitzi, “Juanita”, Luci-Ann, Debbie, Helen, Jan, Pam, Jay and KaSarah, who generously shared their 2021 bucket lists. Susan can be reached at susanthinkingoutloud@yahoo.com or read more from her at Uexpress.com’s Ask Someone Else’s Mom.
