I stared hard at the photo covering my screen. It was amazing — the universe, the far outer edge of it, an image beyond the imagination of even Disney’s professional imagineers.
The picture was one of five taken by the James Webb Space Telescope and shared by NASA scientists at a spectacular show-and-tell a few weeks ago. The $10 billion instrument revealed a vast skyscape nearly 14 billion years old.
Like others around our own little Earth, I was awed and a little discombobulated, too. I felt small before, but now I felt downright insignificant. I was a meaningless speck of dust, something not even a microscope could see.
I fretted. I needed something to grab on to. I was losing my mental balance.
I called my old buddy Cosmo diConsperio, an amateur astronomer who spent a lot of time on his back porch looking at nighttime skies through a long, fancy telescope. He denied, as his wife claimed, that he was actually looking into his neighbors’ windows. He said he was studying the moon.
“Cos,” I said, “what do you think of the Webb photos? What do you make of them? I feel like the ground has collapsed under me.”
“Don’t worry, my friend,” he replied. “I understand how you feel, but there’s no reason to panic.”
Cos is also something of a philosopher, and he has an internal gyroscope that keeps him upright, optimistic and cheerful in the face of anything that challenges his view of reality. He’s one of those people who has an answer for everything. And he’s sure, absolutely sure.
“I’ve been studying this first Webb picture, with my magnifying glass,” he said. “And I’m pretty sure I’ve found it. I’ve found heaven.”
“Heaven,” he said. “H-E-A-V-E-N. You know, the pearly gates and the golden boulevards. Heaven. Up there. Heaven.”
I was so stunned I couldn’t reply.
Cos sensed my incredulity. “It’s up near the top of the photo, just a little left of center. It looks like one of those Christmas card starbursts.”
I did a quick search and pulled the photo up on my screen.
“There’s a bunch of those things,” I said. “They look more or less alike to me. How do you know which one is heaven?”
“It’s the gold-ish one,” he replied, a little irritated at my apparent doubt. “That should be pretty obvious.”
“Cos, I wouldn’t discuss this with anyone else if I were you,” I said. “Not till you can look into this a little deeper.
“They’re going to get more pictures,” I continued, “and you can study them, too, and see if they confirm you on this. You don’t want to jump to conclusions, like your wife does about you and your telescope.”
“I already sent a letter to NASA,” he said. “An email. I explained it pretty well, I think. I’m waiting to hear back. I‘m sure they’ll appreciate my discovery.”
“Cos,” I said, “maybe you should go back to tracing out the eyebrows on the man in the moon. That was an interesting project, and you were making good progress.”
“No, this is more important, a lot more important,” he replied. “I’m working on finding hell, too.”
“Yeah, hell. You know, heaven up there, hell down here. Hell.”
“Cos, you better be careful. You better…”
“I sent a note to the Department of the Interior, and they referred me to the National Park Service. I told them I think hell is in Wyoming, under Yellowstone, and Liz Cheney has something to do with it.”
“Cosmo diConsperio, I wish you luck,” I said.
Dave Elliott is a farmer in Hedgesville, West Virginia, who doesn’t own a telescope but likes to sit on his porch and look up at stars on clear nights.
