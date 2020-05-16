The headline of the article in The Frederick News-Post read, “City passes corona-trimmed budget” and it passed unanimously. In the article, quotes from the elected officials were about all the hard work and that all kinds of tough decisions had to be made.
Well, you cannot spend what you don’t have. Unlike a lot of businesses, the city is not having to lay people off and revenues are up. I had to laugh about the tough decision of eliminating the new assistant to the theater unfilled position that was mentioned in the article. The Weinberg Center has been closed for weeks and I’m pretty sure won’t be operational for a while. Yes, it’s extremely important to the city, but it is closed.
I thought it was not wise to not include the merit step or some sort of hazard pay for those city employees that are essential and are required to report based on their type of position. Taxpayers still expect the trash to be picked up, public works to be operational, to be protected by the police and for essential services to be provided for those in need.
Per the paid ad in the paper by the City of Frederick in the Frederick News-Post — “Notice of a proposed real property tax increase” — property tax revenue is up 2 percent, resulting in $1,206,949 of new real property tax revenues. Sure the tax rate stayed the same but that is not the only factor that determines what your property tax bill will be. The assessed value of the property applied against the tax rate does. Obviously assessments are up based on the new revenue and people will pay more, not less.
Properties were not assessed during the situation that is occurring now with the pandemic. These are assessments based on when times were very good.
Also the water rate is going up again in July. Yes, I said again when people and businesses need help the most. The city needs to not only help those that have been laid off, furloughed, people on fixed incomes, but the business community that is really struggling right now. Adopting the constant yield would be a nice start, freezing the water rate increase and even giving everyone one water bill at no charge would have been nice. Laying out an economic recovery plan for the future for job creation and to help businesses is essential not only for the city but also the county. The city is the economic engine of the county in many different ways from business, tourism, celebrations, governmental services and so on.
With constant unanimous approval from the aldermen of almost everything proposed by the mayor, I do not hear a voice for these people and the business community. Part of an economic recovery plan is not putting more money in the government’s pocket but in the pocket of the people. They know how to spend it best. I ask the mayor and alderman to reflect back on all the wasted tax dollars spent on a new city logo, poorly managed projects and studies spent with businesses — some not even located in our state, much less our city or county.
I have always fought for conservative, prudent spending as a Democratic alderman for the city and as Republican commissioner for the county. Now, being tired of the two-party tap dance, and the constant games, I will continue to do it with my independent voice.
(12) comments
"Also the water rate is going up again in July. Yes, I said again when people and businesses need help the most. The city needs to not only help those that have been laid off, furloughed, people on fixed incomes, but the business community that is really struggling right now. Adopting the constant yield would be a nice start, freezing the water rate increase and even giving everyone one water bill at no charge would have been nice."
What really would have been nice was for the city and county to keep up with infrastructure all along and not wait for violations and enforcement actions to happen to meet their obligations. If people planned their budgets properly they wouldn't be hurting because of this pandemic. One should have a minimum savings of 3 to 6 months worth of expenses (for unskilled labor) and more like a year for skilled labor even in ordinary times to account for any possible layoff, etc. People and politicians better change their bad habits and this pandemic should be their wake up call. The water rates must go up to pay the piper for poor choices in the past.
This newspaper is desperate for advertising revenue but it gives this man free campaign ad space each month.
Your track record is so loud that I can’t hear your new message.
Blaine, you fool no one. We remember when you raised property taxes in 2013. We remember when you raised water and sewer rates in the county. You are a hypocrite. We also remember the privatization boondoggles, the effort to sell off our nursing home at a huge loss, and the millions of taxpayer giveaways to developers. Where are all the high tech jobs at the Jefferson Tech Park? You can change political affiliation but we remember who you are.
[thumbup][thumbup]
When is the "work here, shop here, play here" phase of the taxpayer funded Jefferson Technology Park going to show up? All I see is high density housing.
[thumbup]
“Free” water for everyone. Bernie Young
Apartment complexes change their name when they want to cover up their bad rap as a bad neighborhood. Trying to trick people to think it is something new. Blaine maybe you should resort to that now because no one is going to listen to you under the name people know.
Another unpaid for political ad. I believe that the city and county needs to look for ways to help its citizens cope with all aspects of the crisis, past, present, & future. However, this letter writer uses the old refrain, constant % is tax increase. It ignores inflation for example which make things more expensive. The issue is more complicated then this but this writer only wants to use buzz words. On another note, is he claiming to be an independent now because he knows even his former republican buddies don't want to touch his toxicity with the proverbial 10-foot pole.
[thumbup]
"Now, being tired of the two-party tap dance, and the constant games, I will continue to do it with my independent voice." Actually, I get that; I am that also. But people are still going to react like you're a virus with no treatment or vaccine.
