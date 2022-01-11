When I went to bed on New Year’s Eve, I was thinking about New Year’s resolutions. I didn’t want to make the same ones I always did, the ones that experience and the bathroom scale had proven I couldn’t keep. I wanted to make one that was more general and enduring, where keeping it would always be a work in progress. Then it came to me. “In 2022, I’m going to try to be a better person.”
How wonderful it would be if we all made the same New Year’s resolution, I thought.
There was a time when we were better. We enjoyed each other’s company. We didn’t talk about politics 24/7, but instead we talked about things we had in common like movies, books, sports and our families. If we talked politics at all, it was five minutes here and there, in a civil exchange of views. We helped each other in big and small ways, because we cared about each other.
Those were also the days when members of Congress were real friends. They got together “outside the office” as they say. They met for lunch or dinner, they played sports together, and often discussed their different views quietly first instead of grandstanding on the House or Senate floors. It was easier then because more of them were working for those that elected them. Now, too many are in the grip of special interests.
Things were bad even before the pandemic, so it was no surprise that politicians were able to divide us on issues related to the pandemic as well. They convinced many that their personal, individual freedoms were far more important than doing anything for anyone else. Soon people without a medical reason to forego the recommended protocols didn’t want to get vaccinated, didn’t want to wear a mask, and in fact, refused to be cautious about social distancing, too. They were rude to store employees who tried to enforce their employer’s policies, and sometimes mocked those that followed the protocols.
It was politicians again, together with certain well-known media personalities, who advanced and promoted the former president’s Big Lie. Other than the usual questions regarding the usefulness of the Electoral College, there had been no endless claims of fraud in 2016 when Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump, and there certainly wasn’t an uproar when stores first declared “no shirt, no shoes, no service.”
As evidence of where we are, suppose a previous U.S. president had suggested that COVID-19 would quickly disappear. Suppose that same president said wearing a mask was up to you, but that he personally chose not to wear one. Suppose the deaths from COVID-19 continued to rise.
Suppose the same president did not aggressively promote the life-saving vaccines and mask recommendations of his own CDC, but instead chose to recommend “quack-like” solutions he’d supposedly heard about.
Just suppose that most of the staff of the top cable network scorned the COVID-19 vaccinations when they engaged with network viewers, yet 90 percent of that network’s staff had themselves been vaccinated. Suppose Facebook and Twitter banned or closed down the accounts of members of Congress who spread misinformation about COVID-19.
All these things happened. We are all in this together, but we can’t get anywhere when you believe one thing and I believe another. If I’m wrong, you won’t be hurt in any significant way. If you’re wrong, well, let’s just say it could be the death of us.
A simple mask, one that you can successfully adjust for better breathability with the addition of an inexpensive plastic bracket, and getting fully vaccinated, is all that is asked of you. As one meme put it, the country is not asking you to storm the beaches of Normandy.
In a world where we live together, learn together and suffer together, being unselfish and doing something for others can make us feel better about ourselves and helps to make us better people in our communities and as citizens. It can also bring us back to where we once were — a place where we could engage with each other, without rancor and bellicose behavior, but with civility.
Let’s teach the politicians something for a change. Let’s not taunt each other. In our daily dealings with each other, let’s put politics aside and respect each other. Let’s show them that we won’t allow them to pit us against each other except in the voting booth. The rest of the time is ours and we’re going to spend it caring about each other. Let’s teach them that we can grow together despite their efforts to divide us.
Truth. We can choose to be a better person in 2022 instead of allowing untruths and division to shape us or we can continue on a path that can only be described as a hot mess. The choice is ours.
Patricia Weller writes from Emmitsburg and can be reached at jpwburg2@gmail.com.
