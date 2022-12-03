Sleepless in Seattle?
How about sleepless in Sabillasville.
Wide awake in Walkersville. Restless in Rocky Ridge. Up in Urbana.
Or fretful in Frederick?
Noodling around on the internet, I’ve been seeing more and more discussion about insomnia — why it happens, how to fix it. Websites about health and nutrition such as WebMD, People’s Pharmacy and Healthline offer advice and tips. The Washington Post and the New York Times suggest solutions.
It would seem there’s either an epidemic of sleepless nights or an epidemic of worrying about sleepless nights — enough worry, in and of itself, to bring on sleepless nights.
And with the long, dark nights of December upon us, every square on the calendar brings us more time for midnight misery. A bright star is shining in the distance, but Christmas in still three weeks down the road.
If this attention to insomnia isn’t another disease-of-the-day sweeping across the web world, what is it caused by?
Frederick Countians can be forgiven if they’re troubled by the traffic they encounter on their commutes up and down I-70 and I-270, by their slogs on U.S. 15 between Emmitsburg and Point of Rocks. Alternate 40 over Braddock Mountain is no Sunday drive, sometimes even on Sunday.
I sometimes listen to the morning and evening traffic reports I hear on local West Virginia radio, reports that cover I-70 all the way to Hagerstown and beyond, and monitor the flow on U.S. 15 across the Potomac and into Jefferson County. The saying, “There, but for the grace of God, go I” often comes to mind. There’s more than one reason to be a farmer.
For the people locked into the daily drive, there’s plenty to worry about ahead of them and just as much behind them, if they tune in to the news on their radios. The Grateful Dead’s “trouble ahead, trouble behind” line is not what they need to hear.
And if the state of the commute isn’t enough, there’s the state of the nation, the state of the world and the states of Florida and Texas.
The interconnectedness of nearly everybody on Earth — there are 8 billion of us now — links us to problems we have no way of understanding or dealing with.
The war in Ukraine distorts wheat and food prices. The energy squeeze in Europe prompts a turn to wood-fired electrical generation and the price of pellets for American stoves soars as the output of factories in Georgia, Alabama, the Carolinas and other southeastern states gets shipped overseas.
And those are just this week’s worries.
So how do you get a good night’s sleep?
Maybe read some of those insomnia stories on the internet, and try some of their recommendations. Meditation, deep breathing and chamomile tea may not be such bad ideas after all.
For me, waking up in the dead of night, it helps to count backward from 100 down, or silently sing “99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall” if my mood is musical.
If even that doesn’t work, I at least get a chuckle recalling and reciting the lyrics of “Tossin’ and Turnin’”, the 1961 No. 1 hit by Bobby Lewis:
I kicked the blankets on the floor
Turned my pillow upside down
I never never did before
‘Cause I was tossin’ and turnin’
Turnin’ and tossin’
A-tossin’ and turnin’ all night
If nothing else, put away the smart phone and turn off the blue light of the desktop monitor. Pretend the tinnitus in your ears is the sound of summer evening crickets, and imagine those warm breezes wafting through your windows.
Or read a very dull book, if you still have books around.
There’s hope. That fact, alone, is someplace to start.
Dave Elliott is a small-scale vegetable farmer in Hedgesville, West Virginia, who sometimes stays awake worrying about the weather. His suggests that you look up “Tossin’ and Turnin’” and have a smile yourself.
