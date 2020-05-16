“Can the Republican Party survive the Trump virus debacle?”

President Donald Trump’s colossal mishandling of the worst national health crisis of our time has already imperiled his prospects for re-election in November. His inability or unwillingness to provide leadership even in presenting an example of personal behavior, by refusing to wear a protective mask even when White House staffers have been afflicted with the virus, attests to his abysmal ignorance and self-centeredness.
The very concept of the presidency as the embodiment of institutional and moral leadership in the nation has been shattered in the worst political blunder ever committed by the electorate. It placed the country in the hands of an incompetent and ill-prepared imposter who governs only in terms of his inflated sense of self-worth and wisdom.
But the damage of Trump’s first-term reign of ineptitude in the Oval Office goes beyond the presidency. It also risks the demise, or at least the diminution, of the once Grand Old Party of Abraham Lincoln. Theodore Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan.
The wholesale surrender to Trump’s roller coaster of willful chaos by permissive Republican members of Congress invites a political tsunami this fall. The Democrats are poised for a repetition of their 2018 midterm recovery that recaptured the House of Representatives and restored Nancy Pelosi as speaker.
This time around, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is in the Democrats’ crosshairs along with enough of the 23 Republican incumbents up for re-election to seize the majority. The question is whether once-proud, independent-minded GOP senators of the mold of Robert Taft of Ohio, Everett Dirksen of Illinois, Bob Dole of Kansas and Howard Baker of Tennessee will surface again to reclaim that mantle.
Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s 2012 presidential nominee, has so far managed to survive the Trump era with a modicum of self-respect. But it will take more than a golden oldie to repair and revive the GOP after the manner in which its members on Capitol Hill have allowed themselves to be Trump’s doormat.
As for the sitting president, his hopes for a second term clearly rest on that miraculous economic recovery he continues to foresee despite the cloud of a second wave of the coronavirus. Prominent medical experts such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, continue to warn that it may well come back in force this fall.
Fauci, who earlier disappeared from the White House press briefing room after weeks of stealing Trump’s thunder with frank answers to reporters’ questions about the peril of the virus, reappeared Tuesday before a Senate committee. He emphatically reiterated his fear of its return, especially if social distancing guidelines are ignored.
From the outset of the virus crisis, Trump has been betting all his chips on it being at most a passing mirage. First it was going to disappear overnight. Then, worst of all, in reckless imitation of a medical doctor, he floated the deadly notion that it could be countered by ingesting a common household disinfectant.
Just the threat that there could be a second round of the coronavirus magnifies concern that the eight months remaining in Trump’s term will deepen the erosion of stability at home, and of American respect in the world at large. What tricks might he yet have up his sleeve to complicate the five remaining months of the presidential campaign? It already has been derailed by the social distancing lockdown, and now the nominating conventions are in doubt.
Trump, in his fashion, has even mulled over the pipe dream of being president for life. So who knows what mischief he might conjure up to make a mockery of one of our cherished exercises in self-government.
We can only hope that the outsized delusions of Donald Trump are unable to overcome the Founding Fathers’ provision of a presidential election every four years. But we’d all better fasten our seat belts for a rocky ride between now and November, as Trump conspires to retain national power.
Jules Witcover’s latest book is “The American Vice Presidency: From Irrelevance to Power,” published by Smithsonian Books. You can respond to this column at juleswitcover@comcast.net.
(32) comments
It is again time to do our president the honor of quoting him verbatim at some length as he describes nurses.
“They are warriors aren’t they, when you see them going into those hospitals and they’re putting the stuff that you deliver, but they’re wrapping themselves, and the doors are opening, and they’re going through the doors, and they’re not even ready to go through those doors, they probably shouldn’t, but they can’t get there fast enough, and they’re running into death just like soldiers run into bullets in a true sense, I see that with the doctors and the nurses and so many of the people that go into those hospitals, it’s incredible to see, it’s a beautiful thing to see.”
It is a beautiful thing to see this president talk.
True he is not the polished orator of past presidents, but it is nice to hear someone speaking without the uh, um, er, after every third word.
The Republican party will survive, however I have my doubts that journalism can survive from the nitwits like Jules Whitcover.
Neither democrat or republican can be proud of how the last 3 1/2 years have played out. Trump is not blameless, but the democrats in the form of Pelosi and Schumer (not to mention Schiff and Nadler) do not come out blameless. All of the aforementioned people have put politics ahead of the country and should be voted out. Vote for the individual not the party has always been my approach.
Since the GOP IS Trump, it will survive all that he does or says. And none of it is good.
Can the Democrat Party survive the Biden geriatric cognitive impairment debacle?
Cognitive impairment is the high point of trump. Say one thing and can’t remember an hour later you said it. Tell people to inject sanitizer. No science understanding whatsoever and literally thinks washing coal with soap and water makes it clean coal. He hasn’t got an honest bone in himself or his entire family tree. His followers....much the same.
So greg, I'm a Trump supporter. Are you calling me a liar? Are you also calling mentally impaired? I think we are at a point or very near a point where the people of this Nation are going to make a very important decision. Individuals are going to have the opportunity to voice their opinion, and stand up for that same opinion in a more direct manner. I wonder if it will wait until the Trump reelection?
or the 4th. Or maybe even the 3rd. Antifa has to gear up.
,eack: Don't know... can you???
The party of hate is done already. The aftermath will be shown on November 1st.
In the next couple of weeks Republicans Senators will begin jumping ship. They are not going to bet their political future on a dying quail. He has an awful record.
Trump’s whole administration has been a total disaster from day one. Corruption, Lies, continuous investigations , White House staff turnover ‘out the roof’, incompetence galore, impeachment, the list goes on. But history will remember his greatest failing was his lack of leadership during an emergency of epic proportions. Simply “missing in action”.
For two months Trump didn’t take the pandemic seriously, followed by an anemic response.
On January 22nd Trump was asked after the first case was identified, was he worried he said “there’s nothing to worry about, we have it completely under control”. On January 24th, he tweeted “it will all work out well”. On February 26, Trump boasted “You have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero. “ At a rally on February 28th, Trump said, "The coronavirus, this is their new hoax."
From suggesting disinfectant and UV light as a remedy to blaming everyone and taking no responsibility only more of his shtick (us against them).
Trump disbanded NSC pandemic unit 2 years into office. 3 1/2 years into his administration Trump even claimed Obama left him with no direction on what to do. Will here it is: https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/6819268/Pandemic-Playbook.pdf
Now, May 16, 89,000 dead, 1.4 million COVID-19 positive cases. Trump says, “testing is overrated” , but everyone around him must be tested daily. Still running his con, ‘what’s good for him isn’t necessarily good for you’. What a schmuck.
"Corruption, Lies, continuous investigations , White House staff turnover ‘out the roof’, incompetence galore, impeachment, the list goes on. " are you discussing the Bill Clinton Administration. But if you remember he was reelected for a second term, I think largely because the republicans nominated a less than impressive candidate in Bob Dole (a good man but totally uninspiring), who proceeded to lose in the electoral college 379 to 159. Could history be repeating itself by the assumed democrat nominee Joe Biden? Did this not happen in 2016 when a highly disliked individual (by the way I think she was wife to the aforementioned Bill Clinton) was beaten handedly in the electoral college win of Donald Trump. Neither party learns do they?
It always amazes me how people remember events differently... Wasn’t Clinton impeached in his second term as president after being investigated for 6 1/2 years over a 20k land deal done while serving as governor of Arkansas, then charged for lying about sex?🤷♂️
The only other president that was impeached was Andrew Johnson. He wasn’t re-elected to office for a second term.
The debacle Trump, has at least 18 indictments waiting for once he leave office.
I voted for Bill Clinton in his second term (not his first), due to the Bob Dole candidacy. Wasn't the Waco fiasco, The Vince Foster scandal, Whitewater among others during his first term. I think you can understand the comparison I made if you want to. I still would have voted for him again if he could have run again because I felt a lot of the noise was political and he did an overall good job, much as most of the noise today is political.
“Can the Republican Party survive the Trump virus debacle?”
Sure. No problem. That’s because the the traditional GOP died well before Covid 19 ever touched our shores.
public-redux
, If you mean the traditional Republican party that really was not much different than the traditional Democrat party I agree. We saw President Trump mow them down in the primaries. This would include things like the shake ups in the George Bush Center for intelligence (named during a Democrat Presidency.) Or the shake ups in the FBI and State Department.. What some refer to as the "Deep State."
But certainly the ol' Democrat party has undergone even a more major transformation.
You have to go back farther than 2016 to find the traditional GOP. It died well before then.
An article definitely not worth reading. In early March I wrote a letter expressing a hope that this severe crisis would not be politicized. Politicization of the crisis not only makes it harder to chart the best course forward but it also cast doubts on the information we daily read.
One thing for certain we all knew what President Trump meant by the next "hoax."/ This column is the perfect example.
The next few months are going to be filled with more columns like this as the Democrats hope for a 2020 Presidential victory grows more uncertain. We can count on every favorable being broadcast loudly and every negative being broadcast even louder.
Not to worry. Biden's latest televised gaffe from his bunker was that because of Trump's mishandling of the coronvirus, the US had lost 85,000 jobs and it has cost us millions of lives. He also said that if we beieve Tara Reade, since we are supposed to believe all women, to vote for someone else.
No wonder the Dems are keeping him in his bunker. Next, they need to cut off the video/audio feed.
[thumbup][thumbup] Bosco
Yeah, sorta like Trump and his analogy that virus testing is what causes the disease not the virus itself... Google it up, you'll find hundreds more Trump gaffs than anybody else. But worse, Trump lied and people died and he keeps on lying and people keep on dying. How's that working out for your "patriotic" sensabilities.
How many sexual assault accusations does President Pu..y-Grabber have? Recall that child molestation accusation? Recall porn star payoffs...and peeping at teens in pageants? We didn’t forget those like you did.
Also don’t forget the thousands of lawsuits by small businesses he isn’t paying because he just doesn’t feel like it, or not paying workers...hiring illegals at Mar-a-Lago...questionable immigration by his illegal stripper immigrant wife? She’s quiet as a mouse the entire last year...she run out of things to plagiarize?
bosco, I’m genuinely curious why you think verbal gaffes matter anymore. Trump has devalued that currency so much it is worthless. Or perhaps you think people have higher expectations of Biden than Trump?
[thumbup][thumbup] jsklinelga
jsk, the only "hoax" being perpetrated on the American people is Donald J, Trump, period. The fact that you can't or won't see that reality, and brag about it here, would be laughable if it wern't so pittiful. 100,000 deaths by June 1... Chew on that for a while. Trump lies and people die .
ole fool
I cannot even begin to read aw's comment because it starts out more far fetched than yours. You are actually blaming President Trump for the deaths of the Corona Virus. Incredible. You justly earn your moniker.
Quoting one republican.. "there you go again"... Einstein wrote about those who blindly follow another: Condemnation without investigation is the height of ignorance. You can try to spin it all you want but Trump lied and because of those lies, people died. The fact that you can't admit that reality is telling....
China lies and people die. Fixed it for you fool.
"The wholesale surrender to Trump’s roller coaster of willful chaos by permissive Republican members of Congress invites a political tsunami...' I like one Republican. Hogan. Otherwise, no thank you. Independent.
You know he's a Democrat in disguise right?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.