I had exactly one “pot brownie” in college. I felt nothing, and have long since suspected there was in fact nothing of the green in said brownie.
Nobody involved ever admitted as much, and as it turned out, I wasn’t around that particular group often.
Still, I wonder if the goal was to see if some kind of placebo effect would take place, wherein I would think I was under the influence of marijuana, only to be told in a loud, jocular reveal that it has all been fake from the start.
Seeing how little impact the consumption had on me, my guess is that the joke lost any particular punch for my hosts, and we all went on about our night, whatever else that entailed.
Of course, it could be that the confection was genuine, and that my lack of reaction was the oddity. For years acting under this assumption, I didn’t feel it was worth the subterfuge or the money to try it again, giving what little I got out of the entire affair.
Despite my placebo theory, I still have not partaken (or “partaken”) since that night.
Of course, as of last month in Maryland, I could have. On July 1, recreational cannabis use on private property for those over 21 became legal in the state of Maryland, after years of failed attempts to make it so.
As of this writing, Frederick County has three dispensaries for weed that I know of. No doubt, more are on their way in the near future.
Overall, on principle, I support the change. My concerns about it being an impairment to drivers remains.
My con-law obsessions over the fact that federal bans technically render all state legalization null and void are ever present in my intellectual ponderings over that special grass.
Yet, on the whole, the resources, public and private dumped into marijuana sales and usage far outweighed the impacts of most funny-cigarette smokers.
Legalization made sense, in other words.
Yet, if I am being honest with myself about the issue, I have to admit that despite the vast changes in attitudes and laws in Maryland regarding Mary Jane and her powers, one thing has remained unchanged since my first and only premium brownie all those years ago in Ohio:
There is no greater chance of me visiting those three locations in Frederick County now than there would have been years ago, when talk of legalization seemed outlandish.
And it has nothing at all to do with moral judgment over fans of reefer. Far better people than me use it, I have no doubt.
Rather, Maryland’s relationship with marijuana falls through a proverbial crack in my politico-cultural position.
As mentioned, legalization was smart and proper enough for me to support it at the polls, and I do feel a certain aspect of public life will be better for it. I can’t say it doesn’t matter, or that I didn’t care at all.
Yet, at the same time, with everything else going on in our country of late, I also never could elevate giggle smoke to the level of human rights.
I fully respect you if you consider it so, but the ganja train has long since pass me by, and I’ll never give much thought to Aunt Mary…Land.
