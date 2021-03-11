The number of dispensaries in Frederick County rose 33 percent in the last year. A quadopoly (my made-up word) of four businesses that at this time, according to WeedMaps, offer over 200 product SKU’s of cannabis flower alone. To say nothing of the pre-rolls, kief, hash, rosin, tinctures, edibles, etc.
Now, I have to ask myself, what if we only had four liquor stores or four pharmacies for the whole county? And what if all the products in all of the stores could only be Maryland-made? On top of that, what if you were also going to be paying an enormous premium for them? In a global market, does this sound sustainable to you?
Virginia is going to be having public harvest festivals this fall. There will probably be a High Times Cannabis Cup within 18 months. The lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania has a cannabis flag flying outside his office probably as you read this. Full legalization is happening, people.
If Maryland, and specifically Frederick County, wants to compete in the coming global Green Rush, we’re going to have to open things up and get out of this puritan cult mentality. How about life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness as a guideline for American, if not Maryland, values.
Every living, breathing person should have the right to plant medicine if it works for them. Right now, none of this is covered by insurance. So, even if cannabis works for you, because of the way things are set up, the price is going to be very high.
The least expensive I found on WeedMaps was $140/ounce for what is described as “shake.” Some outdoor bud was going for $290/ounce and the most expensive indoor was $440/ounce Do the numbers, and if you max out your allotment for the month, it will cost anywhere between $560 and $1,760. If you can do that, more power to you.
We are where California was at maybe 10 years ago with the opportunity to catch up or even surpass their market per capita in the next 10 years. Everyone needs to be on board, starting with the churches, synagogues, mosques and eventually schools. The war on cannabis should be a line in the sand for people who defend freedom. It is probably the biggest bipartisan issue that the majority can agree on.
Where is the crime? In terms of quantity and quality, we’ve never had so much cannabis in the county. Regulation seems to be working on keeping legal weed out of the hands of minors. Who could have seen that coming? I mean Portugal did more than 20 years ago, but that could never work here…
As a male of privilege, I can see how keeping drugs illegal makes it easier for law enforcement to do whatever it wants. But it doesn’t make us any safer, and it erodes our personal liberties. I struggle to reconcile in my mind any good that has come from the state trying to outlaw a natural, nontoxic plant.
The dam is finally about to burst. I would say Maryland will go fully legal in the next two years and federally in the next five. I very well may be wrong on the over/under, but I would bet the bankroll on full legalization.
John Jacobs writes and lives in Frederick County.
