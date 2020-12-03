The first time I saw the devil’s lettuce, I was 7 years old. It was early summer and Star Wars was playing in the theaters. This was a time when kids could play without adult supervision, I had to be home for lunch, dinner and when the street lights came on in the evening. On this particular day, we were going to see some plants.
I was too young at the time to process what I saw. Along the train tracks over the barbed wire and electric fence. We had to dodge the cow patties and poison ivy. But along the creek, where a tennis court now stands in the local park, there were a bunch of little seedlings that dotted the bank of the stream.
Cannabis isn’t new to Frederick County, actually it predates the founding. The Tuscarora Tribe would use the plant dating back from the time of The Five Nations to the present day. The same climate and land that grows corn and grapes is an ideal place for some types of cannabis to thrive, either cultivated or wild.
Wild plants were spread by birds that would eat fertile seeds that they used in birdseed prior to the 1937 Marijuana Tax Stamp Act. For the next 40 years, the plant would virtually all but disappear. A few things were about to change that trajectory.
I don’t think you can underestimate what the war on drugs did to the demand for actual drugs. The government seemingly created the need for a robust black market. By the time I saw cannabis for the first time, there were tons of seeded brown compressed weed coming in from Mexico.
Ten years later, and technology had moved everything mostly indoors. By the time I graduated high school, High Times was having their first Cannabis Cup and some good weed was finding its way into the county by way of the I-95 corridor courtesy of Baltimore. Anything outdoor just took too long to grow. The plants were acclimated to the Mexican area that they were grown.
By the mid-90s, California had passed Prop 215 and semi-legal dispensaries were beginning to pop up all over the state. At the same time, some of the famous varieties were becoming more available on the East Coast. That’s when I first encountered Northern Lights, White Widow, Skunk #1 to name a few.
The introduction of the internet and the proliferation of seed banks at the turn of the century surely sustained what is now considered the legacy market. The problem with trying to kill the cannabis market is that if you even leave one seed or plant alive, it’s a threat. A seemingly impossible job but here we are and we have a better chance of eradicating poison ivy than we do of cannabis.
It took another 10 years of mostly Amsterdam genetics until the first California varieties started to show up. By 2010 there was a mix of European and domestic cannabis to be had in the county. If you asked me five years ago, where is the best cannabis coming from? I would have told you LA, Humboldt or Vancouver.
But a quick look on Weedmaps and that myth can be dispelled quickly. The local dispensaries in the county rival the potency in any Cannabis Mecca. My next article will pick up where I’m leaving off and I’ll look at the present state of cannabis in Frederick County.
John Jacobs writes and lives in Frederick.
"the times they are a changin"
