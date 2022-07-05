These midterms are going to be wild. I anticipate a good voter turnout in November — and in no small part due to cannabis being on the ballot. In this case, it’s careful what you wish for because what we got is a weak, watered-down constitutional amendment.
Prohibition is going to have to die a death from a thousand cuts. This amendment only allows 1.5 ounces, and anything over 2.5 ounces gets no legal protection. It also doesn’t allow any type of home grow. What do they say? A little bit of something is better than a whole lot of nothing.
Treating cannabis like alcohol seems like the logical thing to do. There’s no limit on the amount of alcohol you can buy. And if you make alcohol, there’s a certain limit that if you wanted to go over, you would have to get a license to produce it.
I mean, we could be going about this the wrong way. Maybe we could limit alcohol like cannabis. But what I really want to see is a craft cannabis market that will come into its own. Going to a farmer’s market and seeing organic small-batch local cannabis was a fantasy when I was a teenager, and now it could be less than 10 years away.
The race to full legalization is on whether we want it to be or not. I look at Virginia and in the broader scope: Canada, because full legalization will first affect state to state and then country to country. And right now Virginia is slightly ahead of us while Canada has a really nice lead.
If we want to be competitive, we’re going to have to be acting locally and thinking globally. Right now, you can go online and order cannabis through the mail in Canada. You can also grow a limited number of plants. The price for an ounce of small buds is $90 Canadian delivered anywhere in Canada.
In Frederick County, that comparable ounce of small buds is sold for $280 in a dispensary. And right now, only people with medical cards are even allowed the privilege of spending that insane amount of money on a plant. The high price is only justified by the fact that prohibition is still in place.
You may not agree with me, and that’s fine. Either way, go out there and vote your conscience. I believe that it’s my body, my choice. If you decide to use cannabis in your home, it doesn’t affect me, and honestly, it’s not really any of my business.
I do believe that regulating cannabis takes control back from the black market. I think it helps law enforcement concentrate on violent and unsolved crimes instead of nonviolent drug possession. It also opens the door for religious use because drugs and religion have been intertwined since pre-history.
Do I think the amendment goes far enough? No. But it’s a baby step, and it’s a little bit closer to the pursuit of happiness, at least for some people. Whatever side of the fence you fall on, go out and let your voice be heard. It’s always nice to have a little more freedom in the “Free State.”
John Jacobs writes and lives in Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.