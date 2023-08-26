If you spend any time on urbanist Twitter (or “X,” as its mercurial new owner insists on calling it), you may have come across a meme that one YIMBY tweeter dubbed “the circle of not building housing.”
It goes like this: “We don’t allow more density, because we can’t exacerbate parking and traffic problems, because everyone needs a car to get around, because everything is far away, because we don’t allow more density ...” And so on and so on, ad infinitum.
Now, given the usual furor over development in Frederick, I wasn’t too surprised when the meme popped up in The Frederick News-Post, albeit in abridged form.
What really got my attention, though, was that the paraphrased quote didn’t come from some suburban homeowner arguing against any change in their back yard. Instead, it was attributed to the chair of the city’s Planning Commission.
She said it during the workshop on a proposed text amendment to the Carroll Creek Overlay zone that would both increase the overlay zone’s current density cap of 60 units per acre to the higher 75-units-per-acre cap that applies in much of the rest of downtown.
It would also allow developers to go above that cap by one unit for every space of structured parking they build, up to double the units otherwise allowed.
However, since the proposal would leave the existing height and setback requirements as is, the buildings allowed under the revised code won’t get any bigger, but they could get denser through a greater number of one-bedroom and studio units.
The fact that the Carroll Creek Overlay — which includes many of the largest infill development sites within the core of downtown and is home to the MARC station and the hub of the county’s bus system — was capped at a lesser density than much of the remainder of downtown not only defies reason, it’s also inconsistent with the policies laid out in the current comprehensive plan.
And while the multiple low-income housing tax credit projects either recently built, under construction or in the pipeline around downtown are starting to address the shortage of dedicated affordable housing, the cost of downtown’s market rate housing continues to climb, especially as more and more downtown rowhomes previously divided into apartments are converted back to single family.
In downtown, the “missing middle” is coming to mean those unable to afford an existing townhouse, but over the income requirements for affordable housing.
Still, I understand where the parking concerns are coming from — especially if those density caps rise above 75 units — but a growing number of cities nationwide have either drastically reduced or entirely done away with minimum parking requirements within their downtowns (and in some cases citywide).
According to the nonprofit Parking Reform Network, most aren’t metropolises with subways. Instead, they’re smaller cities with bus-based transit systems such as Syracuse, N.Y., Charlottesville, Va., and even Fargo, N.D.
So, maybe Frederick is still a car centric city, but until we start taking steps to change that, getting people out of their cars will always be a worthy goal — just one we’ll never attain.
Matt Edens is a downtown Frederick resident who has spent more than two decades writing true-crime documentaries for cable television.
I’m trying to think how having no car could work here. I had no car living in Center City, Phila, and relied on public transportation to get to Northeast Phila where I worked and my fiancé’s family lived. In fact no one in my building of single rooms (a former hotel that I assume had valet parking back in the day?) had a car that I knew of, there was no dedicated parking or even street parking. Across the street was a “pay by the hour” lot where my fiancé parked if he couldn’t find a metered spot blocks away. That said, I do remember carrying a newly purchased window fan during the six block walk from City Hall (underground station) on the way home and getting my shoulder bag ripped off my shoulder. As if I could run after him anyway in a miniskirt and chunky sandals. You get used to the carrying, but finding reasonably comfortable places to put cash and ID back in the braless time was the challenge. My sister never had a driver’s license living in NYC, my Brooklyn uncle (89) has a car, but it’s a lot of trouble to get to where he pays to store it, so it’s a last resort. He mostly takes the bus to family in PA. When I worked downtown here, I drove. I still can’t afford to live downtown anywhere I know of, which could be true of a lot of people still working there. I have ridden the bus here and it seemed roundabout. I don’t need to see the whole.town.every.ride. There were a lot of stops on the el before mine, but they weren’t out of my way, and if I got the “express” we skipped a few. My experience is dated I suppose. Yes, “carrying” was problematic sometimes, but a car *always* costs you. I think the biggest problem people have with public transportation in concept is: all those other people with equal access. Annoying.
you can only carry so much when you ride the bus, so people will never give up their car
