I recently learned that Oct. 2 was National Name Your Car Day. How does one honor this day, exactly? Walk the lot at CarMax placing a name tag below each vehicle’s price tag? I suspect this “holiday” is a marketing ploy invented by the auto industry. “Oh boy, it’s October!” consumers will say. “Time for my annual visit to the dealer! Who will I buy this year? Lucille? Herb? Betty?”
Car manufacturers needn’t have bothered with such insipid advertising. Americans love to buy cars, no made-up holiday occasion necessary. Even amid an international pandemic that left many Americans unemployed and/or facing financial uncertainty, we still purchased a bunch of cars.
Production of new vehicles came to a complete halt last March during the wave of global lockdowns; automobile assembly plants stopped operating until the economy began to re-open in May. In that idle period, the used car market began to take off, as consumers sought an affordable alternative to high-COVID-risk transportation like trains, buses or Uber. Used cars are in such high demand in 2020 that the average trade-in value has increased by $2,000. A record 1.4 million used cars were sold by franchised dealerships in the month of July, an increase of 22 percent over the amount sold in July 2019.
Alaska (my home for half the year) is a place where shiny current-year cars are uncommon. The freight cost of transporting new cars from Lower 48 factories to Fairbanks and Anchorage dealerships is enormous. An individual Alaskan would save money by flying to Ohio or Illinois and driving a new purchase up through Canada, rather than buying that same vehicle instate. Once a vehicle heads north, it is unlikely to ever leave and so there is a constant circulation of pre-owned cars among state residents. Bottom-dollar deals on local Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace “Cars/trucks for sale” are ever-present.
Cost aside, it just makes good practical sense to eschew a fancy car in favor of an old beaten workhorse in the Last Frontier. It’s hundreds of road miles to get anywhere within that massive landscape, and odds are you’ll encounter rough terrain, or at least a construction site, somewhere along the way. Windshields covered with dings and cracks and undercarriages caked with mud are widespread.
Alaskans don’t tend to name their cars anything cutesy like Gertrude or Victor or Ramblin’ Rose. They do have the habit of calling every vehicle a “rig.” As in, “is that your rig parked over there? You left your headlights on.” The word rig typically refers to 18-wheel tractor trailers, but in Alaska everything qualifies, even my Prius. I don’t know if this trend stems from the ubiquity of large vehicles (RVs, camper vans, pick-ups hauling fishing boats, commercial tour buses and semi-trucks) on Alaskan roadways, or the ubiquity of ancient vehicles that appear “rigged” with whatever various tools and parts the owner could cobble together.
I hope Americans in all 50 states continue to choose used cars into 2021 and beyond. Yes, I know gasoline burning cars are a thing of the past. Electric cars are the more environmentally-friendly future. In the meantime, however, let us emulate Alaskans and make use of what limited resources we already have. Stay within budget by buying from a small local dealer, or your neighbor, instead of whatever new unaffordable option the market says is trendy. Besides, what on earth would you name your 2021 Tesla? That thing has no personality.
Alexandra DeArmon grew up in Frederick and now splits her time between Maryland and Alaska. She calls her Prius “The Ol’ Gal.” Email her at xandra.dearmon@gmail.com.
