It was a storybook finish: bottom of the ninth, two outs, the Mudville nine behind 3-1. The league championship was on the line.
Casey hadn’t gotten a hit all night, and he felt a trickle of sweat running down his back as he stepped into the batter’s box. Could he pull it out for the Boots’ home crowd?
Could he drive in his pal Flynn, crouched at third base and ready to dash for the plate? Could he hit the ball hard enough for Jimmy Blake, dancing at second, to come home too, tying the game at 3-3?
Could he do even more? Could he redeem himself after last year’s debacle, when he struck out with the game in the balance, leaving the Mudville men mired in a winter of misery? If only now he could blast the ball out of the park, giving his team a 4-3 victory.
He pushed the thought out of his mind. He just needed a solid hit to keep his Boot buddies in the game, a ball out of the infield that would bring Flynn and Jimmy in and tie the game.
And there it was, the first pitch, exploding out of the pitcher’s hand and speeding right toward the middle of the plate. In an instant, it grew from a speck the size of an aspirin to an orb as big as an orange. Casey swung, fast and hard.
BAM! The bat vibrated from the shock and Casey’s hands stung, but there went the ball, high into the sky and deep into the far darkness, over the wall, completely out of sight. He clapped and hooted as his teammates chased him around the basepaths, leaping and shouting. Casey slammed his feet down on home plate, where Flynn and Blake waited with open arms.
The field filled, with 5,000 fans tumbling out of the stands, mobbing the players, the umpires, each other. Men and women alike danced and cried with joy. The Boots, after enduring a year of heartache, had finally felt the heavens open and shower them with glory. They had won!
Or had they?
The defeated and dejected Trumton Tricksters hung their heads and trotted toward their dugout. But their manager, a pot-bellied, long-haired guy named Steve Bunions, hobbled up the steps waving his arms back and forth like a pair of scissors slicing the infield grass.
“No! No!” he screamed. “We won,” he shouted.
“We won!” he bellowed, again and again. “Don’t let them steal the game. Don’t let them. We won!”
Bunion’s first base coach, Rotcher “Dutch” Stooner, joined in. “Mudville malarkey!” he yelled. “You can’t fool us! You can’t steal it!”
The third base coach, Roosie “Godfather” Hooliganni, huffed and puffed his way up to the cluster of Tricksters starting to gather around the home plate umpire. “Show us the ball!” Hooliganni sneered. “You got the ball? No ball, you got no ball. You got no win.
“Casey struck out — again,” he whispered in the umpire’s ear with a menacing hiss. “Tricksters win, 3-1. Got it?”
The umpire was incredulous.
“It was a home run,” he said. “Casey hit a home run, two men scored, then he came around. That made it 4-3. Mudville wins.”
Stubborn Stooner stepped up and stuck his face right in the umpire’s. “They’re stealing it, don’t you get it?” he yelled. “It’s a trick. Trumton is the real winner.”
The umpire stood his ground. “The ball went out of the park. It’s out there somewhere,” he said, pointing into the darkness. “Gone. Out-a-here. Over the wall. Bye-bye.”
“There was no ball,” Bunions barked. “My pitcher threw no ball. It got stuck in his glove but he went through the motions. Casey knew there was no ball, but he acted like there was and swung the bat and fooled everybody. There was no ball and no home run.”
Bunions dug into his bulging back pocket.
“Here, look,” he said, handing a ball to the umpire. “I got it from my guy.”
“There’s not a mark on this,” the ump said, turning the ball over and over, squinting closely at its clean, white surface. “This is brand new, right out of the box.”
“Let me see it,” Hooliganni said, grabbing at the umpire’s hand.
“Ooops!“ he said with an exaggerated gasp as the ball fell to the ground. “So sorry!”
“I got it!” Stooner yelled as he bent to pick up the leather-bound sphere but instead kicked it across the infield dirt. “Good golly! No wonder I never made it to the big leagues.”
“Game’s over,” the umpire said, disgust soaking his voice. “The Boots won. Now get off the field, get home, and get over it.”
The Tricksters stared into darkness, in the direction where Casey’s homer went out of the park. “We’ll be back,” Bunions warned. “This ain’t no game for mudball boys.”
Dave Elliott is a vegetable farmer in Hedgesville, West Virginia, who knows a thing or two about mud himself.
