Anyone who knows me knows that I love two things. Well, maybe more than two things, but for the sake of this column, I’ll just limit it to that number.
For starters, I love history. Anytime I have the opportunity to travel, you can usually find me visiting some historic house, site, or destination.
The second is that I love a good community celebration.
One of the many things I love about Frederick County is our rich, diverse, and exciting local history.
On Saturday, we have the opportunity to come together as a community to celebrate the official founding of Frederick County. Our 275th Anniversary Jubilee takes place at Utica District Park from 3-10 p.m.
For a quick history lesson: On June 10, 1748, after inhabitants from Prince George’s County petitioned the General Assembly, an act was introduced and passed to create Frederick County from part of the previous county. That is why June 10 is a significant date. It would take effect on Dec. 10 of that year.
Two years later, parts of Baltimore County would also be carved off and added to Frederick County. At that point, the county included parts of what is now considered Montgomery County (which wasn’t founded until 1776) and what is now all of Western Maryland.
Washington County would also be created from Frederick County in 1776, as well.
Now back to Saturday’s celebration.
We could have called it the Frederick County Bicenterquasquigenary, which means 275 years. But that title might not fit on a brochure, let alone roll off the tongue.
According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, a jubilee is a special anniversary or celebration. In other contexts, it is often represented as a time of happiness. So, Frederick County 275th Anniversary Jubilee made much more sense.
Utica Park will be sectioned into several activity areas that correspond with key areas of focus for the 275th year, including agriculture, business and economy, changing communities and education, tourism, the great outdoors, transportation, and government.
There will be two stages for performances and entertainment, including a main stage and a community and culture stage.
Throughout the day, you can enjoy performances by The Dirty Middle, Sol y Rumba, Mike Kuster and the Catoctin Cowboys, the Frederick Children’s Chorus, and more.
Later in the evening, there will even be a Light the Night dance party, with a live DJ.
Lots of family friendly activities that you would expect at any celebration will also be available, such as face painting, a petting zoo, food trucks and more.
But what I am looking forward to the most is two 19th-century baseball games being played that afternoon. The first game will pit the Gettysburg Generals against the Keystone Baseball Club of Harrisburg.
Baseball is known as America’s pastime. The game itself dates back to before the Civil War.
With these two teams, you will get to see how the game was played in the 1800s. Well before the Frederick Keys, our community has had deep ties and connections to the sport.
The second game will take some players from the two Pennsylvania teams that will square off with a group of local elected officials and other business, community, and government leaders, including a couple of athletes who will be featured on the new Frederick Sports Mural.
What is really going to be cool is that the event will conclude with a synchronized drone show as a grand finale.
I have only seen these on television as part of the Olympic and Paralympic Games or other major sporting events. This will be the first time a drone show will take place in Frederick County.
I understand 150 drones will light the night sky, highlighting some themes of the 275th anniversary, for a 15-minute show.
I am looking forward to celebrating our collective history with the residents of today. I hope to see you there.
Shuan Butcher is a writer, nonprofit professional, event planner, and community volunteer. He serves on the events committee for the Frederick County 275th Anniversary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.