This week, The Frederick News-Post is celebrating our own version of Independence Day — for 72 Hours, our weekly guide to events, art, music, food and much more.
Watch for it as a standalone section again in Thursday’s paper, and every Thursday thereafter. You’ll also find it stocked at many places around Frederick County.
During the pandemic, 72 Hours was folded into the pages of the newspaper. Many of its ingredients were there — interviews, feature stories, photos, and a comprehensive calendar of what’s happening in the area for the next 72 Hours and beyond.
But we’re excited to have 72 Hours fly on its own again. It has the flavor of a city magazine and an arts weekly, and the spirit to match.
It can be seen as a companion to the news and feature coverage within the daily paper, or it can be, unto itself, a guide to local life and culture and things to do. We offer the community that choice by making it available in two ways: inserted in the daily paper and available for free as a standalone publication at about 50 places in and around Frederick County.
In Frederick, you’ll find it in many places, including restaurants, convenience stores, hotels, the public library and the Weinberg Center for the Arts. It will be in Brunswick (Beans in the Belfry), Mount Airy (Ridgeville Service Center) and Middletown (The Main Cup).
A lot went into reviving 72 in its freestanding form. Its section on our website has been revamped, too, and it’s easier to find on our home page navigation bar.
A lot of credit for the revamp goes to features editor Lauren LaRocca, who has written for 72 Hours, then overseen it, for many years. In a column that will appear in this week’s 72 Hours, she writes about being “beyond thrilled” to bring it back and explains how it serves as a vital component to a thriving arts and entertainment scene here.
News-Post revenue director Connie Hastings and advertising director Brittney Hamilton felt the same way.
Brittney wrote in an email to me: “We are excited to have reached the level of advertiser — and community — support to relaunch 72 Hours in its familiar tab format. This gives us an opportunity to showcase local businesses and events, both in the Thursday issue of The Frederick News-Post and at convenient drop locations in the area. It has been a long road and we could not be happier to bring you this week’s first issue!”
We’re excited about the first relaunched issue. The cover story — written by Khushboo Rathore, with photos by Bill Green — is a “high-impact” look at roller derby.
One new feature is Signature Dish, spearheaded by staff writer Mary Grace Keller. This puts a spotlight on a local restaurant each week and includes a video clip of a chef (or owner) talking about one of the highlights on the menu.
Enjoy, and dig in.
Andy Schotz is editor of The Frederick News-Post.
