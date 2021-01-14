Someone turned the big 5-0 this past week. Quite a milestone. No, it wasn’t me. I’m not quite there — yet.
On Jan. 8, 1971, President Richard Nixon signed into law The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park Act, which established the C&O Canal National Historical Park. This 184.5-mile linear park is the longest intact 19th century canal in the United States and is truly one of the best recreational assets we have in the Frederick region.
My wife and I have enjoyed this park many times—and in many different ways. I’ve had the pleasure of walking it, biking it and using it as an access point to canoe the Potomac River. I’ve previously hiked down the tow path to go on a cave tour put on by Frederick County Parks and Recreation. I’ve spotted bald eagles and numerous other birds, including the first owl I have actually seen in the wild. And I’ve been attacked by blood-thirsty mosquitos there as well.
The canal is not just about recreation, though. It is a symbol of American ingenuity, a representation of 19th century transportation as well as significant engineering feats such as the Paw Paw Tunnel and the 11 aqueducts that dot the landscape. Here in Frederick County, we are probably most familiar with the Catoctin and Monocacy aqueducts.
In fact, there are reportedly more than 1,300 historic structures within this linear park. And through the Canal Trust’s Canal Quarters program, you can actually stay in some of them. A really cool opportunity we had several years ago was a chance to stay in Lockhouse #10. Staying in a lockhouse allows you to experience history in a unique way. There are currently seven lockhouses that have been restored and are available for rent. Overnight accommodations range from rustic to nostalgic. During the pandemic, this has been a wildly popular activity for families, where you can stay safe and socially distant but still have a high-quality experience. For us, I know it felt as if we were miles away from civilization, but we weren’t.
Two Frederick County communities, Point of Rocks and Brunswick, are part of the Canal Towns program. These quaint small towns provide various amenities to park patrons and thru-riders. In fact, the city of Brunswick is currently in the process of considering a public art project that would hopefully invite canal enthusiasts to visit the town’s restaurants, shops, museum and other sites.
This gem in our backyard is an internationally recognized recreational biking and hiking trail. The path, which is nearly level and approximately 12 feet wide, was originally built for mules to pull the canal boats from Washington, D.C., (Georgetown), to Cumberland, Maryland. In recent years, they have essentially extended the trail an additional 150 miles to Pittsburgh through the Great Allegheny Passage via abandoned railroad tracks.
More than 5 million people visited this national park in 2019, making it the 11th-most visited national park in the U.S. According to a National Park Service economic impact report, that same year saw $98 million in total visitor spending as well, which benefits Frederick County and our communities. I also recently learned that the annual World Canals Conference will be hosted in our region and celebrate the park’s 50th birthday later this summer. Other festivities will continue throughout 2021, too.
So, happy 50th birthday C&O Canal National Historic Park. I look forward to celebrating with you soon.
Shuan Butcher is a writer, nonprofit professional, amateur photographer, wannabe background actor, event planner and occasional traveler. He writes from Frederick.
