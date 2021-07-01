There is an adage that goes, “The only difference between men and boys is the price of their toys.” Most would say this of my recent purchase: a brand-new Orion 10-inch Dobsonian telescope complete with solar filters for viewing the sun; a go-to system for pointing the scope at some 17,000+ objects; moon filters for better contrast while viewing the moon, and other accessories.
I make no apologies or excuses. Since my first 2-inch scope in 1968 through a 6-inch Newtonian reflector scope in 1969, I’ve spent countless hours in awe of the night sky and its mysteries. One of my instruments was a veteran of two total solar eclipses, and I’ve since given that to a young family whom I hope finds this a lifelong passion as I have. Giving that scope to someone else parallels the joy of owning a serious telescope.
Maybe this was a selfish and frivolous purchase. Yet every single time I provide someone’s first view through a telescope, I am rewarded with the viewer’s amazement and almost breathless comments. Sharing moments like this is nothing less than pure joy.
After several hours this past May assembling the scope’s components, collimating its mirrors and aligning its finderscope, I invited my next-door neighbors that afternoon to view a sunspot. I gave them a quick lesson in how to view it through the eyepiece; checked the aim and gave them their first look at our sun’s manifestation of magnetic energy. “Oh look! They’re real — I can’t believe it!” Their youngest daughter smiled and said, “It looks like a fly on the sun.” As I moved the scope every few minutes to keep the sun in view, all five of them took turns looking over and over. I switched to a higher power eyepiece for a closer look and the fascination continued.
With others, the moon has been bigger hit. Even with a low-power eyepiece I get comments like, “I can see mountains… even mountains in the craters! How cool is that?” Then comes the inevitable question: “Can you see the Apollo missions?” I have to explain that even our largest telescopes don’t show quite that much detail, but we can see where they landed, I am happy to add. Then I like to wow them telling them about LTPs (Lunar Transient Phenomena, where certain areas of the moon seem to change how they reflect the sun’s light).
The next epiphany I share with my viewers is the second brightest star in Cygnus the Swan (aka the Northern Cross): the double star Albireo. What appears to the naked eye as a simple bright star is actually a double-star, one glistening in a shade of orange, contrasting with its neighbor, clearly bluish white. As we sweep through the Milky Way, viewers are surprised to find the variety of color with most stars. Then, almost immediately, they notice with their unaided eye that, indeed, the stars are in colors! It just sometimes takes a peek through an astronomical instrument, so they see it for themselves.
Depending on the season and the planets’ course around the solar system, I’ll treat them to a view of some of the planets. Jupiter, the largest of the planets reveals its bands of pastel colors nicely in the 10-inch along with its entourage of the four Galilean moons, changing their positions from night to night. Every so often its Giant Red Spot is visible. Mars is always a hit with its ruddy hue, and during closer approaches its polar ice cap. Venus and Mercury are pretty but relatively featureless, but the real treat is when an observer sees the ringed planet Saturn for the first time. Virtually every time this happens, I hear “I can’t believe it’s real!” They just stare agape into the eyepiece, taking it all in.
When we enjoy clear, dark nights I can share with them sights they couldn’t imagine before. The Milky Way’s galactic neighbor, the Andromeda Galaxy, is always a hit. It can be faintly detected with the naked eye, but through a scope, it’s magnificent. After they’ve enjoyed its elliptical shape, I love to relate that it’s the farthest object seen with the naked eye; a mere 2.2 million light years away. I remind them that the light they just viewed through the eyepiece took 2.2 million years to get here. What happened there during that time? I’ll swing the scope and show them globular star clusters like M13 in Hercules where 100,000 suns form a spherical dandelion of light, and the 10-inch resolves it in such a way it’s not unlike seeing a July Fourth sparkler. And these are just the beginning of the fainter objects.
Maybe my telescope is a toy. Certainly, I love using it and appreciate its quantum leap beyond my previous instruments. It’s been worth every penny. But most of all, the greatest happiness comes from sharing these wonders with other people. Being able to engage others in the awe of the universe is satisfying beyond measure. If this makes it a toy, and by inference me a kid, well, I am proudly guilty as charged.
Steve Lloyd lives in Clover Hill, enduring light pollution, but otherwise enjoys his backyard observing. He may be reached at splloyd941@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.