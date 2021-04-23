I thought my normal job was hard, and then COVID-19 happened and everything changed. As a teacher, I at first enjoyed the two-week closure of schools in March 2020. When we resumed school virtually in April, the challenges of adapting to a completely new job were formidable, but with the limited schedule, it was manageable and seemingly short term. I ended my school year on a strange but hopeful note, thinking that a return to normalcy in the classroom was just around the corner in August.
When it became apparent that the 2020-2021 school year would be completely virtual to start, I was apprehensive. The small bit of virtual teaching experience I had the previous spring was not enough to prepare me for the challenges of teaching sixth graders from home. Students wouldn’t show up to class, there were new technologies to learn, I had to collaborate with coworkers in new, challenging ways, and the relationships with my students were good but just — different with a screen between us.
It was equally frustrating to spend 60-plus hours a week on my job and constantly hear jokes from family and friends about how easy it must be. The expectations placed on teachers were that everything would be smooth and polished from the beginning, and this was hard. Still, I figured things out, made phone calls to families, helped students after hours, hosted Zoom hangouts with students and met up with coworkers to plan.
In the winter, my county announced that all teachers would resume back to teaching from the school buildings with hybrid learning. Essentially, I would be doing both my “normal” job of teaching sixth grade face-to-face as well as virtually. I was so excited to see my students face-to-face! But as the registration numbers for in-person learning rolled in, I was surprised to see only a small fraction of my students were coming back into the building.
In my mind, I had imagined that I’d be teaching the majority of my students in person and have a few students completing work online asynchronously. Having just a few students in a classroom is not what I imagined. Additionally, balancing the technology and interactions between the students right in front of me and the students behind a black screen at home is frustrating.
I don’t write all this to complain but simply to show that teachers are not mailing it in now, and we haven’t this whole time. Like every other profession, we’ve had to figure out new ways to succeed, and it hasn’t been easy. I’m learning new skills, finding new tools to use in the future, and yearning for the possibility of seeing all my students in one place.
Rachel Gammell is a teacher living in downtown Frederick. Reach her at rachelgammell1@gmail.com.
“Having just a few students in a classroom is not what I imagined...” those few are so fortunate!
Thank you for sharing this. I know many teachers who have gone above and beyond in difficult and unforseen circumstances...
Yes, I think we all know that teachers have a more difficult job with hybrid education. The question many of us have is why there the teachers and the BoE are not on the same page.
