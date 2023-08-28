The Milwaukee debate was a travesty. Not that the moderators asked the wrong questions (though, seriously, UFOs?) or that the candidates gave the wrong answers — rather, the entire format is guaranteed to elicit the kind of behavior that least conduces to good leadership.
There should be no live audiences at debates.
Live audiences are going to scream the loudest for the most pugilistic and simple-minded pitches from candidates. They are going to encourage cat fights.
In last week’s debate, the moderators had to lecture the audience to hold it down, urging that the more time they spent cheering or booing, the less time would be available for the candidates to address the “issues you care about.”
But that assumes more than is in evidence. Many of those who traveled to Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum are the kind of people who cheer for violence at hockey games. Candidates invited viewers to tune in with images of popcorn.
Because the rules permit candidates whose names are mentioned to get a 30-second right of reply, and because each person can only expect about 12 minutes of airtime in a two-hour “debate,” the game is structured to encourage sniping.
Thus we get these dominance displays, put-downs and cross talk that do little to enlighten viewers, and that, by the way, advantage men over women because their voices tend to be louder — though Nikki Haley did well in schooling Vivek Ramaswamy.
The cattle-call nature of these shows, with eight or 10 or more candidates arrayed according to polling, guarantees that candidates will seek a “breakout moment” that can be replayed on social media in the hours and days following the event. The moderators have no time for follow-ups or to pushback on misrepresentations.
Just as party primaries are structured to choose the most extreme candidates, these debates are structured to reward the most skilled demagogues. Sure enough, in a post-debate focus group on CNN, a majority identified Ramaswamy as the winner.
Ramaswamy, like Trump, is exactly the sort of politician the Founders knew would crop up in a democratic system.
In Federalist 68, Alexander Hamilton noted that figures with “talents for low intrigue, and the little arts of popularity” would appear. He hoped the Electoral College would thwart their rise to the presidency.
We’ve since eliminated that function of the Electoral College, but though we rely on the wisdom of the voters to choose well without the help of eminent citizens of judgment and discernment (as the Electoral College was originally conceived), we need not introduce candidates to voters in a fashion that penalizes the most sober, responsible ones and boosts the slick provocateurs.
If that CNN focus group was representative, expect to see a polling bump for Ramaswamy, a man who 1) dabbles in 9/11 trutherism and Jan. 6 denialism, 2) proposes ending support for Ukraine and lifting sanctions on Russia, 3) would reduce funding of the federal government by 75%, 4) would shut down the Department of Education and abolish teachers unions, 5) calls climate change a “hoax,” and 6) has never served in the military or been elected county clerk.
Like his role model, Trump, he tells audiences that solutions are “simple” and easy and claims to be a truth teller. He speaks fluently and confidently, a living example of the aphorism “frequently wrong but never in doubt.”
Short of returning to the original conception of the Electoral College (obviously impossible in our time), what can we do to limit the damage demagogues inflict?
Change the format of these media circuses. Get creative.
Perhaps each candidate could sit down with interlocutors for a 10-minute Q&A, permitting time for substance, as well as real-time fact checking. In a one-on-one interview, the questioner could ask Ramaswamy, “With exactly what authority would you ‘abolish’ teachers unions or reduce the federal budget by 75%?”
A different debate format would not solve the appetite for extremism, cruelty and showmanship evident among GOP primary voters. But these big-stage productions with huge audiences encourage all the worst tendencies.
If people want gladiatorial contests, why not give it to them straight — cage matches, choice of weapons. Are you not entertained?
Mona Charen is policy editor of The Bulwark and host of the “Beg to Differ” podcast. Her new book is “Hard Right: The GOP’s Drift Toward Extremism.”
(6) comments
Very good column.
While reading it I was reminded of the movie "Idiocracy":
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0387808/
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/idiocracy
It really isn't far from the truth.
Excellent column. I suggest that the cable news channels like the current format because they want drama and crazy candidates to help their ratings.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
I wish someone could point to an example of the Electoral College at work. What small State did it help? What candidate for anything did it help? The Electoral College, along with its evil twin, the 3/5 Compromise, conjured up to please the bloc of Southern States to guarantee that slavery would always be the Law of the Land so they would ratify the constitution, has now become the enemy of the Constitution and the Rule of Law. Without the George W and Donald J Presidencies America would be the Leader of the Free Nations. We wouldn’t have a horribly screwed up Middle East and Russia would be on the sidelines where Obama put them. But no…thanks to the Electoral College the United States of America is on the ropes, with the Republiban White Supremacist Cartel threatening our Democratic Republic. Blatant Racism attacking POC and blatant Misogyny ripping the Rights of Women out of their lives by the very leaders of the Far Far Right. Ron DeSantis saying “attacking people because of the color of their skin will not be tolerated in the Great State of Florida”…with certain exceptions to wipe Black and Brown people and their history out of my State.
Occasionally I have gone thru past elections to see how the small states votes. For the last 30ish years, the EVs of small states have mostly offset each other. The accuracy of that statement partly depends upon the definition of “small”. 3 EVs? 4? 5? But mostly the Alaskas and Wyomings are offset by the Vermonts and Delawares.
I’ve also played around with assigning EVs pro rata to a state’s popular vote and even looked at fractional EVs. I don’t think I’ve ever found a scenario where the outcome would have changed.
As for Electoral College vs popular vote, that doesn’t take much analysis. However, one can legitimately wonder if the popular votes would have been different if everyone knew that it was the PV that counted. Dems in MD and NY and Rs in OK, the Dakotas, NE, etc might have more reason to show up than they do now.
I agree. Candidate debates have devolved to something akin to WWE. I guess there are some low intelligence people who find that entertaining.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.