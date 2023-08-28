The Milwaukee debate was a travesty. Not that the moderators asked the wrong questions (though, seriously, UFOs?) or that the candidates gave the wrong answers — rather, the entire format is guaranteed to elicit the kind of behavior that least conduces to good leadership.

There should be no live audiences at debates.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Very good column.

While reading it I was reminded of the movie "Idiocracy":

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0387808/

https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/idiocracy

It really isn't far from the truth.

threecents
threecents

Excellent column. I suggest that the cable news channels like the current format because they want drama and crazy candidates to help their ratings.

eastmoonrabbit

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

I wish someone could point to an example of the Electoral College at work. What small State did it help? What candidate for anything did it help? The Electoral College, along with its evil twin, the 3/5 Compromise, conjured up to please the bloc of Southern States to guarantee that slavery would always be the Law of the Land so they would ratify the constitution, has now become the enemy of the Constitution and the Rule of Law. Without the George W and Donald J Presidencies America would be the Leader of the Free Nations. We wouldn’t have a horribly screwed up Middle East and Russia would be on the sidelines where Obama put them. But no…thanks to the Electoral College the United States of America is on the ropes, with the Republiban White Supremacist Cartel threatening our Democratic Republic. Blatant Racism attacking POC and blatant Misogyny ripping the Rights of Women out of their lives by the very leaders of the Far Far Right. Ron DeSantis saying “attacking people because of the color of their skin will not be tolerated in the Great State of Florida”…with certain exceptions to wipe Black and Brown people and their history out of my State.

public-redux
public-redux

Occasionally I have gone thru past elections to see how the small states votes. For the last 30ish years, the EVs of small states have mostly offset each other. The accuracy of that statement partly depends upon the definition of “small”. 3 EVs? 4? 5? But mostly the Alaskas and Wyomings are offset by the Vermonts and Delawares.

I’ve also played around with assigning EVs pro rata to a state’s popular vote and even looked at fractional EVs. I don’t think I’ve ever found a scenario where the outcome would have changed.

As for Electoral College vs popular vote, that doesn’t take much analysis. However, one can legitimately wonder if the popular votes would have been different if everyone knew that it was the PV that counted. Dems in MD and NY and Rs in OK, the Dakotas, NE, etc might have more reason to show up than they do now.

sevenstones1000

I agree. Candidate debates have devolved to something akin to WWE. I guess there are some low intelligence people who find that entertaining.

