Bastardizing a renowned and astute observation by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the arc of politics is erratic, but it bends toward reason. It’s far too soon to declare victory over the sociopolitical chaos that has enveloped and debilitated the country these past two decades, but there are subtle, hopeful signs that common sense and reason may be ascending. Even a small sampling of well-known people and successful organizations who are questioning or pushing back against the politics of the absurd is evidence that the era of in-your-face irrationality could be on the wane in America.
For much of this year, comedian and progressive icon Bill Maher has distanced himself from the more ludicrous rants and policy positions of the left, particularly its proclivity for culture cancelling. He now labels Democrats as “the party lacking common sense” and claims they “have to stop thinking that what voters dream about is to be hassled.” His quasimetamorphosis is little appreciated by pugnacious progressives, but Maher is having none of their wails of traitor and turncoat. “Let’s get this straight. It’s not me who changed, it’s the left. A large contingent has gone mental, and I’m willing to call them out.”
Seriously rich, famous and infamous Elon Musk has been doing some calling out of his own: “In the past I voted Democrat because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican,” he tweeted recently. The founder and owner of Tesla Motors, SpaceX and perhaps, very soon, the owner of Twitter, Musk always marches to his own drum. He is far too independent, successful and wealthy for chronically resentful progressives to grieve over his defection, but neither are they likely to let it slide without retaliation. Musk predicts we should “now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold.”
Sen. Joe Manchin, West Virginia Democrat, and Jeff Bezos, billionaire founder of Amazon, are unlikely political compadres. But Bezos came to the senator’s defense in the wake of Manchin’s vote that killed the Democrats’ wildly expensive and highly inflationary Build Back Better infrastructure bill. Casting the only Democrat nay vote made Manchin a pariah in the eyes of progressives and the Biden administration, but Bezos tweeted out that Manchin had in fact saved the Democrats from themselves. “They failed,” Bezos wrote, “but if they had succeeded, inflation would be even higher than it is today, and inflation today is at a 40-year high.”
Streaming entertainment giant Netflix recently revised its corporate culture guidelines to include some decidedly unwoke dictates. The revision was, in part, a response to a 2021 kerfuffle with a raucous contingent of its employees. The aggrieved employees staged a walkout over Dave Chappelle’s controversial stand up routine, “The Closer,” which featured jokes about transgender women’s bodies and insisted “gender is a fact” and the LGBTQ+ community is “too sensitive.” Netflix’s new culture guidelines firmly explain that, “we offer a wide variety of TV shows and movies, some of which can be provocative,” and goes on to suggest that if “you’d find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you.”
Netflix could well be a tip of the unwoke corporate iceberg. A recent Zogby Poll of 500 corporate decision makers queried respondents on how they view progressives’ ideas on race, gender and cancel culture. Fully 61% of the business leaders agreed that “progressive ideas on race, gender, post-colonialism, and ‘cancel culture’ were undermining society” and “unnecessary.”
Righteous indignation and common-sense pushback confronts the progressive agenda across a broad spectrum of American politics and culture. The Biden administration’s proposed ridiculous and embarrassing ministry of truth, (officially and ominously labeled the “Disinformation Governance Board”), was placed in mothballs before it got off the ground. Conservative Glenn Youngkin’s 2021 upset gubernatorial victory over progressive Virginia Terry McAuliffe, who had served a previous term as governor of the state, is viewed by most pundits as a canary in the coal mine for progressives this election year. Last week, San Francisco citizens voted overwhelmingly to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin, one of the nation’s most progressive prosecutors. Boudin was committed to reforming the criminal justice system by ending cash bail, ceasing to prosecute minors and lowering the jail population.
The progressive agenda is long and replete with radical concepts that a growing majority of the population views as ill-advised, nonsensical or just plain wrong. Over the decades, progressives have been relentless in attempting to implement this agenda, and opponents, for the most part, have been cowed by the left’s ferocity in doing so. But the days of being cowed are fading as the arc of politics bends resolutely toward reason.
Brent Grimes writes from Damascus. Contact him at brentongrimes@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.