I recently started a book called “Lies My Teacher Told Me” by James W. Loewen. In his book, Mr. Loewen asserts that American history is taught in such a way that it leaves many of our citizens with an incomplete, if not distorted, picture of our past. The blame, according to the author, rests with the textbooks that are used to teach history to our students.
This book brought me back to a Washington Post Magazine article by Paul Duggan that I read a few years back. In the article, Mr. Duggan explored the question of why so many Southern whites believe the Civil War was fought over states’ rights and not slavery. One of the answers to this question lies in the middle school textbook the main subject of the article held onto and referred back to in the many years since he left school. It’s chock full of all kinds of “Lost Cause” propaganda such as: “Chapter 32: When the Republican Party, ideological home of tariff zealots, gained the White House in 1860. In the person of Lincoln, Southerners knew that “the time for action” had come.
Having “joined the Union of their own free will,” they “believed that the Constitution gave them the right to leave the Union of their own free will.” And, “Chapter 30: In 1831, a bloody slave revolt in Virginia, led by Nat Turner, who was given to “strange visions,” coincided with the growth of abolitionism in the North and its “abusive” propaganda. Out of necessity, “It became unlawful to teach Negroes to read or write because of the fear that they would get dangerous ideas from the books and newspapers of the Abolitionists.” Other privileges also had to be curtailed, for the good of all concerned.”
If we truly want students to know the cause of the Civil War, they would be given the succession documents from the confederate states to explore. In these documents, students would see for themselves that the Southern states did not leave the United States because of states’ rights, they left because of the threat to slavery. It’s written out for all to see. If we want students to learn about the institution of slavery, there are plenty of first-hand accounts that attest to cruel treatment of slaves. And, if we want students to learn why a textbook could get away with writing passages like the ones above, the “Lost Cause” movement has been thoroughly studied with plenty of evidence that traces how the accepted cause of the war shifted from the issue of slavery to states’ rights.
The study of U.S. history also gives students an opportunity to learn empathy — something that is seriously lacking in today’s discussions. Along with studying fiction, which is also a great way to step into someone else’s shoes, reading, discussing, and debating various viewpoints allows students to explore the feelings, motivations, and actions of people throughout history.
James W. Loewen ends the preface of his book with these words: “....a topic that is mystified or distorted in our history, like secession, usually signifies a continuing injustice in our present, like racism. Telling the truth about the past can help us make it right from here on.” We cannot heal as a nation unless we truly acknowledge the past, we cannot empathize with others if we do not know our nation’s past, and we cannot do either of these things until we change the way we teach history.
I don't know about all the bloviationing going on here.... how about we just teach them to read, spell and write their own names, DUH??? If America is so great, as some say, why don't we want our kids, both black and white, to know how it got that way. By gawd, it started with the three RRR's.......
Excellent column, which brings up that truth - that we are doomed to repeat history if we don't learn from it.
Chris Hedges writes: "[American education] prizes test scores above critical thinking and literacy. It celebrates rote vocational training and the singular, amoral skill of making money. It churns out stunted human products, lacking the capacity and vocabulary to challenge the assumptions and structures of the corporate state. It funnels them into a caste system of drones and systems managers. It transforms a democratic state into a feudal system of corporate masters and serfs." Public grade schools have always steered away from critical thinking about the operation of the American system and its history. Their first commitment is to avoid controversy. Fundamental questioning of government, of the American system, is routinely equated with being unacceptably unpatriotic. Avoiding controversy translates into aiding and abetting maintenance of the crumbling status quo.
Actually in science it is our system that leads the way in terms of teaching critical thinking. Unfortunately it is probably more focused in sciences and higher education levels.
In some ways, we are going backwards though. Some school districts will teach the NY Times' 1619 Project as history. Among the factual inaccuracies promoted are 1) The American Revolution was begun based upon the colonists' fear the Britain was going to outlaw slavery, 2) The wealth in the US today was derived from the wealth created by slavery, & 3) Abraham Lincoln was a racist. Yet. some people fawn over this garbage, and it's author gets ~ $30K for a talk on the college lecture circuit.
We should share an accurate history of this country, warts and all.
Exactly, Hayduke2. Warts and all! No revisionist history. [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][ninja]
You still hear :states rights" Southerners as the cause of the Civil War.
The "Lost Cause" is propagated widely because it allows responsible parties off the hook and it attempts to paint the cause as noble rather than being what it was really about, the right to enslave other humans.
