Voter suppression, long a strategy of right-leaning extremists in the Republican Party, has had some success. There are a number of states that have overly strict voter ID laws and have curtailed early voting, closed some polling stations, and purged the rolls to remove voters who failed to vote in the last two elections.
Now President Donald Trump is ratcheting up his attacks on vote-by-mail, suggesting that there is rampant voter fraud involved. He has even threatened to withhold federal funding from two states that were trying to make it easier to vote during the pandemic. Trump has complained about voter fraud for years because he can’t believe he won the election but lost the popular vote. Despite Trump’s insistence of voter fraud, experts and fact checkers have found claims of voter fraud, even with regard to mail-in ballots, to be negligible.
The GOP, now ruled by the extremists in their ranks, continues its strategy of voter suppression by trying to stop vote-by-mail. It has sued the state of California to stop vote-by-mail, and recently four Maryland Republican lawmakers reached out to Governor Hogan regarding vote-by-mail rules. Any changes, however, if instituted a week or two before an already established election, would be a recipe for chaos, an environment in which the president thrives.
Even in the face of a global pandemic, something that should have brought us together, Trump can’t find the wherewithal to avoid chaos and actually lead. He failed miserably in his response to the pandemic, refused to accept any responsibility for his failed response and instead claimed that his response was perfect (just like his phone call with Ukraine).
He threatened to keep aid from states if they didn’t start treating him better. He inflates U.S. testing capabilities, and endorses highly questionable and dangerous coronavirus treatments.
Trump has offered no uniform strategy for addressing our health crisis. He says one thing one day, and the complete opposite the next. He is giving us mental whiplash when he careens, figuratively, from “It’s up to the states” to “I will step in if they don’t do what I want.” Chaos is his Frankenstein and he is not happy unless he brings it to life.
It is easy to see that Trump orchestrates chaos through division. You’ve got to hand it to a guy who, by way of a couple of tweets and refusing to wear a mask, has succeeded in pitting us against each other.
Trump seldom, if ever, mentions those who died or empathizes with those who are grieving. He does, though, frequently talk about all the supposed countries and people that “say he’s doing a great job.” He frequently tells reporters they should thank him, not ask questions. (He doesn’t understand his own job so how can we expect him to understand reporters’ jobs.)
Meanwhile, Trump has been firing inspector generals left and right in an effort to find some who are more committed to him than to their independent and non-partisan watchdog duties on behalf of the American people.
The president constantly rants about alleged fake news, bad reporters, and despicable news outlets, but I believe it’s a love/hate thing. Even unflattering news is a balm to him. Some people are name-droppers. Trump likes being the name you drop. If it’s negative, he relishes the opportunity to respond with insults. As long as his name is on our lips, he’s happy. And if that keeps his finger off of the nuclear button and on the Twitter button, I will indulge him.
I prefer my president to follow the rule of law, to be honest with voters, to be able to take criticism, to accept blame, to show empathy, to work well with others and to try to unite us, not by accepting his way or else, but by listening and reaching out. I prefer my president to lead the fight to save our planet, to work with our allies, to keep our institutions on the right paths, not change their goals. I prefer my president to respect watchdogs and whistleblowers and respect the independence of the institutions whose job it is to guard against criminality in government, not try to make each of them an accomplice.
In other words, I prefer my president to seek the truth, not retaliate against those who find it. I prefer my president to be someone who sees taking care of all of us as his duty, not someone who divides us at every turn.
“For all our differences, we are one people, stronger together than we could ever be alone.” Trump’s predecessor said this, but look where we are now. Donald Trump knows only chaos and division. Rejecting such an unholy environment should be our strategy.
Patricia Weller writes from Emmitsburg. She can be reached at jpwburg2@gmail.com.
(6) comments
Obvious that Ms. Weller has her partisan head buried deep where the sun doesn’t shine.
Ms. Weller,
When a column starts with a hyperbolic, false assertion based on opinion, "Voter suppression, long a strategy of right-leaning extremists in the Republican Party, " it makes it easy not wasting time reading further.
Unlike the vast majority of crapola peddled by right leaning (more like rabid wingnuts fresh off the Fox News casts), this actually has valid arguments. Figured you won't read anything not agreeing with your own position. Confirmation bias....mantra of the conservative.
Sorry bro, this is nothing but orange man bad. I felt it was tired when the GOP did it to Hillary and tuned it out, and it's been exponentially bumped up past what W Bush used to have big time on Trump, who I am similarly tuning out hit pieces on. I understand that you need it for your daily dopamine hit, but I suggest you find a hobby that produces something of value, or at least something tangible, and base your self-worth on that rather than being an ideologue.
Then skip it and move on.
How's that glass house fairing Jsk? Had she started, "the liberal fanatics," you would have been on board but alas, no matter how many people call out your blatant hypocrisy, you are still blind and cannot see.
