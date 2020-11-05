In my lifetime, I have seldom recognized any Election Day’s immediate impact on my day-to-day life. I noted changes in my well-being or finances —eventually, but did not obsessively dwell on elections. I went in, I voted, I left. I had never doubted the integrity of an election or, for the most part, the character of those vying for office. I even grudgingly gave Bush vs. Gore a pass. The past four years though have made the 2020 general election decidedly different.
My husband and I requested absentee ballots in August. Once we received the actual ballots, we kept an eye on all the Maryland voting information and listened to President Trump’s endless and unfounded accusations regarding vote by mail and voting fraud, and his claims that the underfunded U.S.Postal Service wouldn’t be able to handle all of it. On or about Oct. 14, we filled out our ballots and took them to the ballot drop-off box at Catoctin High School in Thurmont.
For the first time in my life, I worried about my vote. I didn’t just vote and forget about it, like I had done for years. I was anxious and fearful that my vote would not be counted. I worried for days until I saw the ballot “received” notation when I checked my ballot status online, but it wasn’t until I saw that my ballot had been “accepted” that I was able to breathe a sigh of relief.
I am not a writer who can throw a column together in 10 minutes, so as I write this column, I do not know what will happen on Nov. 3, or what chaos, if any, will ensue. But the presidential election process of 2020 will be remembered for, if nothing else, anxiety-ridden voters, the government’s failure to make it easier to vote, the government’s failure to allow all registered voters to vote safely during a pandemic, and incidents of intimidation of voters.
This election will also be remembered for a Supreme Court which was somewhat complicit in making it harder to vote and harder to vote safely. As Dana Milbank, a Washington Post columnist, laid out in his column of Oct. 29, the Supreme Court has sided with Republicans on several voting rights issues. Of particular interest was a rare correction to an opinion issued by Justice Brett Kavanaugh because he had originally claimed something that was patently false.
On Sunday, Nov. 1, in a special Week in Review section of the New York Times, columnists, including conservative ones, opined about what we had lost under Donald J. Trump over the last four years. Backed up by details of Trump’s rhetoric and actions, the columnists suggested several things. Friendships were frayed and our innocence, moral purpose, America’s word, our allies, our naivete, and even principled conservatism were lost. Though Trump is to blame to some degree for these heartbreaking losses, we Americans aren’t blameless because we threw away our collective character when we voted him in. In effect, I contend that the character of our nation was also lost.
Someone once said that character is what you do when nobody is looking, but we were looking and I, for one, and most of us, I think, could not ignore Trump’s character. Writer and philosopher, Robert G. Ingersoll wrote that nothing discloses real character like the use of power. In Trump’s case, he used his new found power to reject norms and precedents and do what he wanted.
Machiavelli once wrote, “There is no better indication of a man’s character than the company which he keeps.” Again in Trump’s case, the company he keeps consists too often of those who either end up in jail, are indicted, out on bail, pardoned by him, or totally unqualified and in direct opposition to the positions they hold.
It’s not hate that drives the very real need to hold Donald Trump accountable. It’s the belief and the need to validate that we are better than where he has brought us. The character of a man and his position require that he be held to account.
We can’t talk to each other anymore because Trump’s divisiveness has worked. Without civil debate, there is no kindness, and without kindness, there is little inclination to listen. Without these things, we become further apart, less united, democracy suffers and we are lost. When all is said and done, this may be Trump’s legacy — that under his watch, the character of a nation was lost.
We need to find our way back in 2021, but it won’t be easy.
“The order of things is as good as the character of the population permits.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson
Patricia Weller wishes to thank all those who voted, especially those who experienced intimidation or faced health risks in order to do so. Weller writes from Emmitsburg. She can be reached at jpwburg2@gmail.com.
(1) comment
Ingersoll is a treasure!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.