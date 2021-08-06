Baseball has been a vital part of the Frederick culture for nearly a century. Major leaguers from Charlie “King Kong” Keller to Branden Kline have been raised in Frederick County. Frederick had early minor league teams in the Blue Ridge League. Professional baseball has provided Frederick fans an opportunity to share in America’s pastime at both the minor and major league levels.
Minor league baseball was in Frederick long before the Keys. The historic McCurdy Field dates back to the 1920s, when Dr. Ira McCurdy led an effort to raise money to build the ballpark. Even the Baltimore Orioles were supposed to play at McCurdy in 1954 upon their return to Baltimore.
The Frederick Hustlers, an early minor league baseball team, called McCurdy Field home for nearly their entire team existence. In the 1940s, Connie Mack brought the Philadelphia Athletics to McCurdy Field for spring training. No doubt, the late Frederick resident Connie Mack Cannon was a namesake.
McCurdy Field today is very different from the McCurdy Field I remember growing up in Frederick. Neighborhood kids would gather at the park on Burke Street next to McCurdy Field, where we would play baseball. When we would hear a game being played at McCurdy Field, we would try to peek through the green wooden fence that surrounded McCurdy to get a glimpse of the game. We would probably be considered what today is called a “knot-hole gang” — kids that peered through the knot hole of a wooden fence to see a ballgame, though I don’t recall any actual knot holes in the fence.
Old McCurdy Field was truly representative of a bygone baseball era. A large wooden fence around the entire field, with the words “McCurdy Field” painted in white on the green wood planks. The press box was an elevated wooden shed atop several poles. Old McCurdy Field was a throwback to “Bull Durham” days. The old wooden grandstand and fences are gone. McCurdy Field has been modernized with aluminum seating, improved lighting and a brick press box.
In 1989, McCurdy Field returned to baseball prominence, hosting the Frederick Keys’ inaugural season. McCurdy Field was in the national spotlight when the Baltimore Orioles drafted Ben McDonald, who made his debut with the Keys. Television satellite trucks lined up along Scholl’s Lane to memorialize Ben McDonald’s first pitch. Ben’s rapid ascent from Frederick to Baltimore may have contributed to his less-than-spectacular Oriole career. Today, he is back with the Birds as a “color man” for the Orioles’ broadcasts.
Frederick was the first Maryland team in the Orioles’ farm system, a team with one of the best attendance records in all of minor league baseball. With a rich baseball history and early minor league teams, Frederick continues to be one of the greatest baseball communities in the state. At least we have had baseball at Harry Grove Stadium in 2021. The new MLB Draft League tapped cities such as Frederick; Trenton, New Jersey; and Williamsport and State College in Pennsylvania, among others.
As the MLB Draft League season comes to an end, I guess we should be thankful MLB did find a way to provide baseball in Frederick this year. Our beloved Frederick Keys have still been in action in 2021 at Harry Grove Stadium. The rich baseball history of Frederick continued into a new era and a new league. Frederick will be in the record books again as a charter member of the MLB Draft League. MLB made the play that kept baseball in Frederick to watch our national pastime.
But, I would still charge MLB with an ERROR. Frederick has earned and deserves a minor league team. Maybe next year?
Clarence “Chip” Jewell is a native of Frederick and a baseball fan, always cheering for the Frederick Keys and Baltimore Orioles. He and his wife Kathy have so far seen games in 11 different major league ballparks.
