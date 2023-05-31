When the U.S. Department of Justice announced the indictment of Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins recently, it didn’t come as a surprise to see that Jenkins was charged with crimes related to abuse of power.
According to the indictment, Jenkins and a local gun shop owner illegally used the sheriff’s office to obtain machine guns. The gun shop owner then rented those machine guns to private customers as part of a conspiracy for personal gain, the indictment says.
In exchange, the gun shop owner would help Jenkins in his re-election campaign.
What does come as a surprise, though, is that despite Jenkins’ disregard of the law, and his current leave of absence, the Biden administration continues to partner with him in an anti-immigrant and xenophobic federal program, known as the 287(g) immigration program.
As an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland, I have learned firsthand from Frederick County residents about Jenkins’ appalling track record with the immigrant community.
We successfully represented Frederick immigrants in a lawsuit against the sheriff in 2019 over the sheriff’s policy and practice of racially profiling Latino residents.
Sara Medrano and members of the RISE Coalition were illegally detained by Jenkins’ deputies in blatant violation of their constitutional rights, targeting them simply for the color of their skin. Medrano was terrified when two Frederick deputies falsely accused her of a broken taillight, and feared she would be taken away from her family by immigration authorities.
And in 2009, a decade earlier, Roxana Orellana Santos brought a similar lawsuit challenging the same racist behavior. Eating her lunch on a bench outside was considered justification for Frederick deputies to traumatize her with detention and arrest.
Sadly, stories of racial profiling are not unusual, and fear among the Frederick immigrant community is commonplace. Reports of other misconduct by his office sometimes ends with deadly consequences, and his department has also been notorious for allowing degrading conditions in the county jail.
This and the history of misconduct by Jenkins’ office are some of the reasons why we have consistently called for the federal government to cancel its 287(g) agreement with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
The Department of Homeland Security’s 287(g) program grants certain federal immigration enforcement powers to state and local agencies, mostly county sheriffs. The program has come under heavy criticism from both immigrants’ rights advocates and law enforcement leaders who have warned it does real harm to public safety by spreading fear of police, especially in immigrant communities.
People become afraid to report a crime or serve as a witness if they think it may lead to their arrest and deportation. A report last year by the ACLU found that many of the agencies that have joined the 287(g) program, including the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, have horrendous records of law enforcement abuse, racism, and xenophobia, as well as atrocious jail conditions.
Ending the 287(g) program is a no-brainer, and ending the agreement with Frederick County is beyond question a moral duty of our federal government.
On the campaign trail, President Joe Biden publicly criticized the 287(g) program for undermining everyone’s safety and promised to roll it back. He should fulfill his promise without delay, beginning with terminating the agreement with Frederick County.
Frederick County residents deserve answers, and the federal government must be consistent in their efforts to hold Jenkins accountable for his misconduct. The Biden administration must end its immigration partnership with the sheriff that its own Department of Justice is prosecuting on federal gun and fraud crimes.
Nick Taichi Steiner is a staff attorney for the ACLU of Maryland.
