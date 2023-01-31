Last year, I wrote an op-ed commending Frederick County for its built-in charter review mechanism and suggesting the U.S. Constitution was ripe for an overhaul.
Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor evidently took my column to heart because he has now formed a charter review committee for the city of Frederick.
Unlike Frederick County, the city has no requirement for regular review of its charter, so the last time it did this was in 2007.
Seven men and four women constitute the 11-member committee. It has been tasked with examining the charter in several specified areas.
One overriding principle that should prevail as the committee decides what details of city government to address: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
We should avoid a second dynamic that often is at work: But we’ve always done it this way.
To throw in some more useful cliches, we should look at both the forest and the trees.
The committee has a real opportunity to consider the optimum government structure and operation for a city of Frederick’s size. During the prolonged discussions about details, I hope the committee won’t forget to keep an eye on the big picture.
Certain topics have been batted about for years, first and foremost: Should the Board of Aldermen continue to be elected citywide or should we switch to representation by district?
With Frederick’s population on the cusp of 80,000 — with another 10,000 residents likely to be added during the next decade — districts are long overdue. But, should we take a page from Frederick County and also elect an at-large member or two, perhaps the board’s president pro tem?
We impose term limits on our president, our governor, our county executive and our County Council members. Would term limits improve Frederick city government? I’m dubious, but it’s an idea worth discussing.
Should we continue the weird arrangement in which our executive — the mayor — chairs meetings of the legislative Board of Aldermen? The mayor also functions as the city manager. In an era when experienced governmental professionals abound, is that still a good idea?
How we conduct city elections will be a hot topic. Should we go entirely to a ballot-by-mail system? (I’d be for it.)
How about “ranked choice” voting? About 50 U.S. jurisdictions, including Alaska and Maine, have switched to ranked choice, which ensures that winners are elected by majority vote.
Changes in how we vote may pique voter interest. However, many believe that low participation in Frederick’s elections — usually between 20% and 25% of eligible voters — could be vastly improved by synching the city with state or federal election years.
The latter would make more sense because of the already lengthy state/county ballot. Turnout would surely increase, but would that mean voters pay more — or less — attention to city candidates?
Many unaffiliated voters demand to be included in partisan primaries. Should we include them?
A second question: Frederick is one of just a handful of Maryland cities that still conduct partisan elections. Should we switch completely to nonpartisan?
I’m partial to partisan because I think there are major differences between Democrats and Republicans. But the number of unaffiliated voters is growing, and we ignore them at our peril.
While we’re on the subject of more participation, how about letting 17-year-olds and 16-year-olds vote in the city election? That would certainly help engage our young people in civic affairs.
How about Frederick’s growing immigrant population? Only American citizens may vote in federal and state elections, but the city could allow noncitizen residents to vote in its municipal election. Boy, that would really change things up. Or would it?
I commend the mayor for starting the charter review process. And I commend the committee members in advance for the many hours they will put in during the months ahead — and the many loud voices they will have to listen to.
They have the best chance in 16 years to engage the public and bring our fair city’s government further into the 21st century.
But: Board of “Aldermen”— really? Maybe it’s time for a name change.
