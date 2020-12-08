Nothing can bring back a time or setting for me quite like a smell. One whiff of diesel exhaust and I’m back in the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland, looking at a double-decker bus. Lilacs transport me to our home on Fairview Avenue where the lilacs grew in profusion.
I wonder sometimes whether or not my children will have a nearly empty smell drawer when they open it at some future date. Their lives are so protected, so indoors, and so visually oriented that the primary smells they enjoy might boil down to cologne, a sweaty gym, and the aromas of cooking in our kitchen over the holidays.
I fear they may never smell the aroma of burning leaves on a crisp autumn day. Or the morning smell of just being outdoors early on a foggy morning when the soil climbs into the mist.
If they had spent more time outdoors just roaming around instead of asking where the video controller was, they might know the wonder of pine resin tenaciously clinging to the web spaces between their fingers. Or the sweet smell of honeysuckle as the stamen is pulled through the base of the flower to yield one small drop of a clear, liquid treat. Or the husky fragrance of August corn being pushed to the sides as young bodies shove through row after row in a sprawling game of hide and seek, instead of the contemporary version called a corn maze where the path is everything and the corn is an afterthought.
Or even the more base smells of stinkbugs, freshly dug earthworms, grasshopper tobacco juice, asphalt goo on a hot day, black walnuts, or fish on a stringer. I wonder if they will remember the smoke of cap guns, especially when four or five pieces of the red coil are jammed onto the firing chamber at the same time. Same with firecrackers and stink bombs.
They don’t have the patience for hobbies, so they may never smell the snap of model glue or model paint (in moderation!). And of course, they are not old enough to remember the haze of a Lionel train burning around the track in the living room. Or the unique smell of clothes fresh off the clothesline, catching the rays of summer and releasing them to anyone wanting to take a long, drawn out sniff.
Some of the indoor smells are gone. Cedar closets are too expensive and most people no longer have the root cellar to lend a smell of earth in the basement. Even the attics built today do not have the same mustiness in them that old attics, filled with boxes of small treasures, emit when you walk into them. Mothballs are used so little now that they are hard to find in the stores.
Bisquick is OK, but it is just not the same as made-from-scratch biscuits when it comes to steaming up the kitchen. Thank God they will never know the smell of Merthiolate (and the pain!), cheap hairspray, or DDT at a picnic, though they may still come in contact with Vicks Vaporub or BenGay as their mortality becomes more apparent.
Since they do like a little cologne, it is probably best that the fragrances in a bottle today are superior to Brute, Hai Karate, Canoe, English Leather, Pub or British Sterling. And Evening in Paris or White Shoulders are best left to the generation that discovered them, though I have recently found Muguet disguised as Jessica McClintock at $30 more per bottle.
But some smells are eternal and waiting for anyone to enjoy them. Cut grass is with us to stay, as is the smell of blown bubbles from a bottle, outdoor cigars, gym mats, and, occasionally, frying bacon. The next chance I get, I’m going to drag my three sons away from the TV during a visit, and sit them on the front porch to shut their eyes and enjoy one of the best smells on earth.
It’s called petrichor – the one-of-a-kind earthy smell released just after a thunderstorm.
Edward Thompson writes from Frederick and doesn’t think that the proximity of the olfactory bulb (responsible for smell) and the limbic system (site of deep emotions) in the brain is a random arrangement.
You didn't mention sap boiling to make maple syrup and sugar on snow. Or ice skating on a frozen pond, where you had to shovel the snow off before skating. And how about being able to ski down hill over top of the barb wire fences by Christmas? Temperatures of zero or occasionally 20 below zero with a rare 50 below zero temperature. All boys with a rifle by 16 with hunting times off from school.
You see, you are a creature of your environment and what is important is the era and community you live in..
I flashed on memories all through this and yes, several are gone. I still like English Leather but Hai Karate was reason enough to never have a second date, one I dubbed "the Hai Karate weirdo" in my teenage empathy for continuing to pursue after essentially being told You Stink.
