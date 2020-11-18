In his nationally televised victory speech on Nov. 7, President-elect Joe Biden assured our divided country that he “sought this office to restore the soul of America.” Biden went on to declare, “It’s time for our better angels to prevail” and he urged the country to, “Let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end here and now.”
Conventional wisdom dictates that Americans should join our next president in singing his saccharine song of solidarity. But his song is something of a solo at this point in the opera. It seems some pretty loud voices in his Amen Chorus are singing tunes starkly different from the Biden libretto. The result is a mixed-message cacophony that grates on the ear and troubles the mind.
Michelle Obama croons that Democrats may work to mend the divisions in the country, but they must not forget that in the election of 2020 “tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division.” Michelle, my belle, these words of yours don’t serve to quell.
Robert Reich, Democrat stalwart, Clinton administration Secretary of Labor and syndicated columnist frequently featured in The Frederick News-Post, sings thusly: Now that “this nightmare is over, we need a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. It would erase Trump’s lies, comfort those who have been harmed by his hatefulness, and name every official, politician, executive, and media mogul whose greed and cowardice enabled this catastrophe.” Reich’s jarring lyrics could have been penned by those political songsters of yesteryear, Tricky Dick Nixon and Low Blow Joe McCarthy.
Democratic Diva Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) sings the musical question “is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future?” As for legislative comity, AOC says it’s time to “take our gloves off with Republicans.... We’re always messaging around bipartisanship and how much we love working with Republicans…. We need to have an unapologetic agenda… instead of trying to play to notions of civility.” It kind of makes one long for a few bars of “Sounds of Silence.”
Another prominent chorus member is Hari Sevugan, former national press secretary for the Democratic National Committee and one time senior spokesperson for Barack Obama’s presidential campaign. Sevugan is a high-profile supporter of a dark effort known as the Trump Accountability Project. Pressure from the Biden camp late last week compelled TAP to stand down, but before it did, the group had compiled a list of 1,200 people who donated, endorsed or assisted the Trump campaign, or worked as staff in his administration, including judicial appointees. TAP’s website urged supporters to “Remember what (Trump supporters) did. We should not allow the following groups of people to profit from their experience: Those who elected him. Those who staffed his government. Those who funded him.” A recent TAP tweet solicited assistance in tracking down Trump enablers: “If you know anyone who supported Trump, please add their names to our database... They will be dealt with in due course once the appropriate legal framework can be put into place.” Ah yes, just a flock of our better angels, tweeting their little hearts out.
Biden’s lame calls for bipartisan comity notwithstanding, what Democrats really seek is not unity, but repudiation under the guise of unity; repudiation not just of Trumpism, but ultimately of conservatism writ large. After engaging in four years of scorched earth warfare from serving in the “resistance,” these partisan warriors now demand a sweeping Republican mea culpa. If Republicans don’t capitulate, Democrats are tuned up to pursue a campaign of retribution. Kumbaya, Mr. President-elect?
Brent Grimes writes from Damascus (brentongrimes@gmail.com)
(1) comment
To use an old line, thousands of comedians out of work - stick to your day job. Your choice of evidence for your premise seems week and contrived. Regardless, why do you ignore the biggest elephant in the room, the great buffoons refusal to concede and all the republican toadies who refuse to honor their oath of office and stand up for our country (rich Mitch, lying Lyndsay, etc.)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.