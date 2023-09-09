I am writing to shed light on a pressing issue affecting the heart of our city — noise pollution in downtown Frederick.
The intrusive sounds of blaring emergency sirens and relentless noise from modified vehicles and motorcycles overshadow the charm and tranquility that define our beloved community.
I have lived in downtown Frederick the past 15 years and I am employed at a West Patrick Street business. Through these experiences, I have become increasingly concerned with the noise pollution downtown residents face day and night.
Recent studies underscore the profound impact of noise pollution on public health and well-being. Prolonged exposure has been linked to stress, sleep disturbances, and adverse cardiovascular effects.
As Frederick County is the fastest growing county in Maryland, it is imperative that we take action to mitigate these negative consequences for the peace of our present and future neighbors.
Other municipalities similar in size to Frederick have implemented successful strategies to tackle noise pollution.
In places like Roanoke, Va., and Eugene, Ore., officials have initiated programs to decrease noise pollution from vehicle use and manufacturing, respectively.
In Asheville, N.C., there were years of complaints from citizens about vehicles illegally equipped with non-factory equivalent exhaust systems in violation of the N.C. state muffler law. An updated noise ordinance became effective in 2021 following a two-year public engagement process.
To ensure the vibrant growth of our city while maintaining its allure, we must collaborate to curb noise pollution.
City officials could explore advanced technologies that minimize siren noise without compromising safety.
In New York City neighborhoods such as Washington Heights, local officials have introduced bills to quiet emergency sirens.
The first bill proposes adding a device to emergency vehicles that would emit a low-frequency pulse that drivers can feel instead of hear. The second bill proposes replacing emergency vehicle sirens with the lower-frequency two-tone siren popular in Europe.
Enforcing noise-emission standards for vehicles and promoting awareness campaigns for responsible driving also could significantly alleviate the issue.
Let's come together to reclaim the tranquility of downtown Frederick. By reducing noise pollution, we will not only enhance our quality of life, but also ensure a thriving community for generations to come.
