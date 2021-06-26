I thought climate change
Was only true in fairy tales,
Meant for radical Democrats,
Not for me.
But heat is out to get me
That’s the way it seems.
Frying and denying all my dreams.
My apologies to Neil Diamond, who wrote “I’m a Believer” back in 1966, and to the Monkees, the band that made it a No. 1 hit for seven weeks. But I couldn’t resist.
The climate news out of Washington is almost as remarkable as recent weather itself. According to reporting in The New York Times this week:
- At a secret meeting in a Salt Lake City hotel last February, two dozen GOP lawmakers from across the country gathered with Utah’s Rep. John Curtis to brainstorm ways to get their party to acknowledge and work to solve the crisis.
- Earlier this month, a group of young Republicans carrying signs reading “This is What an Environmentalist Looks Like” held a Miami rally they said was the first espousing “conservative” climate actions.
- Also this month, back in Utah, 29 state lawmakers issued a call for a price on carbon dioxide emissions, the most prevalent planet-warming gas.
- In Congress, it was learned that House GOP leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy plans to start a Republican task force on climate change.
- And on Wednesday, Utah’s Rep. Curtis announced the formation of the Conservative Climate Caucus, aimed at educating his party about the reality of global warming and developing policies to counter more “radical progressive climate proposals.” Some 52 Republican House members have already joined, his staff said.
OK, it’s not a revolution, but the signs are clear: the GOP is waking up to science and – probably more importantly – to the fact that voters who were once skeptical of that science are changing their minds.
It’s obviously becoming more and more difficult to deny that something terrible is already underway.
Meteorological predictions that the long drought plaguing the southwestern U.S. is going to get still longer and still drier keep piling up. Reservoirs are draining, wildfires are spreading. Vast tracts of once-lush agricultural fields are turning brown. Death Valley registered a high of 130 degrees a week ago.
The National Weather Prediction Center, this past Wednesday, warned that the Pacific Northwest will see temperatures 30 degrees or more above average this weekend and into next week. Highs in Seattle could reach 100 and 107 in Portland. “Over 80 sites are forecast to break daily high temperature records,” the weather service said.
In our own backyard, here in the Mid-Atlantic, we’ve been seeing the other side of the climate change coin: unseasonably cool temperatures. Numerous reporting stations across western Maryland, eastern West Virginia and south-central Pennsylvania reported early morning lows of 50 degrees this week.
In western Frederick County, a Middletown monitoring station registered a 49. My farm near Hedgesville, in a shallow “cold sink” where chilly air settles at night, got lows of 48 and 46. And further west, in the Canaan Valley, a station maintained by Virginia Tech registered a Wednesday morning low of 31 – after recording two freezing lows the previous week.
The bottom-out 31 “was only one degree above the National Weather Service’s coldest temperature in the 48 contiguous states: 30 degrees at Mount Washington, N.H.,” the Washington Post reported.
But the pendulum will swing back next week, forecasters say, and we’re going to see highs back in the 90s. So if you like summer heat, you’re in for sweet dreams, whether you’re a climate change doubter or not.
As for me, I’m a believer. There’s not a trace of doubt in my mind. I couldn’t deny the facts if I tried.
Dave Elliott is a former journalist and now a farmers market vegetable grower in Hedgesville, West Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.