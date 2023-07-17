One of the luxuries of democracy is that we don’t have to listen. Or we can listen and hear what we want to hear. We can find resonance in dissonance, or we can hear flat notes.

That is the story of the climate crisis, which is here.

kaihagen

We don't have 100 years (and that's a major understatement).

Fredginrickey

Population control, now

threecents
threecents

"Awareness and technology are the tools that will turn the tide of climate change and its threat to everything." -Captain Obvious.

Jo and Bob H

plus does our uniquely creative/destructive species really have a century to do what it will or would take?

Jo and Bob H

. . . to get the planet back not to where it was a hundred years ago, which the vast majority of climate scientists consider impossible, but to a more survivable & livable state.

