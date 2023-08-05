Frederick residents Scott Lehmann and Shayna Unger are trending as the first deaf Americans to successfully climb Mount Everest. According to national publications, they are challenging stereotypes about people with disabilities and inspiring deaf children to climb mountains.
My deaf family and I continue to celebrate their historic achievement, along with many others in the Deaf community, with great pride.
However, as a political scientist studying democratic health, I believe the tale of Scott and Shayna offers a broader lesson. To me, their courage is exceptional not so much because they are deaf when the outdoors needs increased representation, but because we live in a cowardly age when democracy requires saving.
Commentators have claimed that we are living through “an epidemic of cowardice.”
This is not sensationalism. Studies suggest that a sense of independence, adventure, and confidence is diminishing in the general population.
For instance, psychologist Jean Twenge finds that members of iGen — those born between 1995-2012 — are more insecure, subordinate, and risk-averse than any other generation in recorded history.
Looking around, it does feel like Americans of all ages are becoming timid sheep.
More and more people seem to measure quality of life by the number of likes on social media posts; turn to video games for adventure; retweet banal posts to make a difference; agree with disagreeable viewpoints if they come from preferred authorities; ask what is safe and fashionable; dismiss what is true and right; and prioritize compliance to preserve comfort.
This type of physical, social, and moral cowardice is pernicious at the macro level.
According to political theorists, a well-functioning liberal democracy requires courageous citizens able to resist natural temptations toward conformity, apathy, and selfishness — despite the freedom to give in.
Pivotal moments in U.S. history, like the sit down by Rosa Parks in 1955 and the defiance of Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6, remind us how courage propels flawed human beings to prioritize democratic ideals over safety and narrow self-interest.
Conversely, if democracy requires courage, and if this is an age of cowardice, then it should not come as a surprise that American democracy is backsliding. Too many citizens have become hopeless and cynical, unwilling or unable to dream and sacrifice in the face of adversity.
This is craven and dangerous.
President Barack Obama maintained that courage is the audacity of hope. As he argued in his book of the same title before running for president, courage means sacrificing doggedly for a better future, despite difficulty and uncertainty.
In this context, Scott and Shayna’s audacity to be different and dare greatly in this age is extraordinary.
In conquering Mount Everest, Scott and Shayna went against the grain by leaving their full-time positions, undergoing a rigorous and exhausting training program, sacrificing comfort, and risking grave loss for a dream that was never guaranteed.
By rejecting the path of least resistance with determination and optimism, Scott and Shayna illuminate what courage means in this age and why American democracy needs more citizens like them.
To be sure, American democracy is riddled with systemic problems that individual acts of courage alone cannot solve. But just like how completing the first mile is necessary but insufficient to finish a marathon, the fact that courage is, by itself, inadequate does not negate its importance to the American experiment in self-government.
To achieve a more perfect union, we need more citizens like Scott and Shayna who refuse to be swayed by charlatans and their ingratiating assurances that good things in life are safe, easy, popular, and self-serving.
We must cultivate more citizens like Scott and Shayna who see the perilous mountaintop ahead, but have the audacity to hope that, despite fears and anxieties, something better awaits if we reach for it, nonetheless.
Today, Scott and Shayna’s expedition is not just about how we, deaf people, can overcome mountainous barriers with resilience and opportunity.
It is also about how we, the people, can overcome precipitous threats by daring greatly and being different.
Brendan Stern of Braddock Heights is an associate professor of American politics at Gallaudet University and the executive director of the Center for Democracy in Deaf America, which is committed to developing healthy democratic skills and habits by fostering disagreement, debate, and civic engagement through American Sign Language.
