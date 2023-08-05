Deaf Everest Climbers 2

Shayna Unger, left, and Scott Lehmann celebrate their achievements on May 22 — Unger as the first deaf woman and Lehmann as the first deaf American to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

 Photo by Migmar Dhondup Sherpa

Frederick residents Scott Lehmann and Shayna Unger are trending as the first deaf Americans to successfully climb Mount Everest. According to national publications, they are challenging stereotypes about people with disabilities and inspiring deaf children to climb mountains.

My deaf family and I continue to celebrate their historic achievement, along with many others in the Deaf community, with great pride.

