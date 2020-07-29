Another sleepless night as I watch my bedside clock change minute by excruciating minute. Eventually I give up and, taking the current novel I am reading and my phone to check any late breaking news, I head to the recliner in the living room.
It is likely that my anxiety and sleepless nights stem from being too well-informed. I’ve read too much about the devastating effects of COVID-19. Accounts from survivors have been horrifying, and stories about those we’ve lost have broken my heart.
With the current state of the pandemic in mind, we recently declined two party invitations. Although we are starting to feel pressured to resume our pre-pandemic life, we are just not ready to completely do so.
We watched and listened to the president contradict medical experts and scientists, then sideline them and offer his own “expert” opinions. His constant refusal to follow the recommended practices of wearing a face mask and social distancing certainly had an effect on his supporters. Over 140,000 deaths and here we are arguing about wearing face masks.
I am astounded by those who need to be told over and over the most basic of facts. One, this is how science works. The experts make recommendations based on the data at hand. As new information comes to light, the recommendations may change.
Two, we wear masks to protect ourselves and others. So, if you don’t care about yourself, wear one to protect others. Three, you have freedoms and you have responsibilities. Your “freedom” doesn’t really include putting others in danger.
In the past two weeks, I have seen people in business establishments in Emmitsburg and Thurmont, wearing their face masks incorrectly (below the nose), wearing a mask loosely around their neck, and not wearing any masks at all. That doesn’t help my anxiety. Masks help slow the spread, and slowing the spread of this disease gives us more time to win the fight. But I digress.
As often happens with an action taken by this president, his eventual compliance with wearing a face mask came too late. The president was or should have been aware that this global disease had a breathtaking reach that crossed ethnicity, age and wealth, but he failed to set an example.
Like many others, my husband and I took our cues from the experts and cut down our trips to the grocery store, wore our masks, washed or sanitized our hands often, and practiced social distancing. We watched movies, read books and newspapers voraciously, went for car rides, occasionally got take-out dinners, and best of all, rediscovered the art of conversation. We understood how lucky we were to be able to handle the lockdown without too much stress, and ached for those who had to scramble to survive.
The president failed to unite the country behind a unifying message to answer the threat of the pandemic, choosing instead to send mixed messages and sow confusion.
Then, in the blink of an eye, he pushed to reopen the country, ostensibly to get the economy going again, but more accurately because he is acutely aware of the looming election. He bullied Republican governors to reopen their states and, as usual, trash-talked Democratic ones. (Our Governor, Larry Hogan, a Republican, for now seems to be his own man.)
Cases in many states spiked again while Trump tried to shift the blame for coronavirus failures to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who, according to Trump, had made “many mistakes.”
I fully expect to be ridiculed because I’m hesitant to return to what’s “normal.” I may be sheltering in place for quite a while. Who can trust a vaccine whose development process has been tagged “Operation Warp Speed?”
I know that people are often impatient because of their very personal and serious economic realities. Still, we need time to arrive at that point where we at least have a fighting chance here.
My anxiety is, of course, my problem, but I can’t believe I’m alone so I will offer this advice to those of a like mind. Do what you are comfortable doing. If you think it’s too soon to re-engage, then don’t. We can let our families know we love them with all our hearts. We can send birthday gifts and congratulations when appropriate, but we need to let them know that we will only come out and play when we are ready and the time is right.
Patricia Weller writes from Emmitsburg and can be reached at jpwburg2@gmail.com.
(3) comments
I love your Pleasantville life. 💖
The numbers that illustrate our failures are out in public for the world to see. We cannot seem to do what almost every other country in the world has done. This point has been a long time coming, I generally associate it with the rise of Gingrich, and I can only hope that this is our rock bottom and we will get better.
More on Trump's Covid guidance. https://www.thedailybeast.com/stella-immanuel-trumps-new-covid-doctor-believes-in-alien-dna-demon-sperm-and-hydroxychloroquine?fbclid=IwAR0lSoUHs5NtWdc2yAUBXEQeAxaQw843Vrv3p8puft4rNWoRyRvslVGqxnY

