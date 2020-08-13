Did you miss seeing Comet NEOWISE? Nightly, the media touted its location and beauty. Most of us saw the photos of its beautiful tail. They said it wouldn’t be back for 6,000 years and you shouldn’t miss the opportunity to view it.
But when we went outdoors to see it, that was another story. Much of the time it was supposed to be visible in Frederick, we had slightly overcast skies or just enough haze near the horizon after dusk to hide it. Pundits said: “it’s a little lower than the Northwest sky’s Big Dipper and down a little to the right. Just hold out your fist and it’ll be above it.” Trees and/or streetlights ruined the view — anywhere near your extended fist.
Some of your frustration was because the media didn’t offer realistic advice for suburban viewers. First, Comet NEOWISE wasn’t all that bright anyway. Astronomers use the term “magnitude” to measure brightness. Though it may seem counterintuitive, the lower the magnitude number, the brighter the star or object. Our sun shines at a magnitude of -26.7; a full moon shines at -12.7 and the brightest star in the heavens, a winter star, Sirius, glows at -1.4. The North Star, or Polaris, comes in at +2, much dimmer. Many of the stars near Comet NEOWISE were +2 or even fainter. If you could not make out the full Big Dipper constellation, then the haze was probably too thick. Comet NEOWISE was magnitude +1.6, and it was fuzzy to the unaided eye. It was a major bust for some.
This does not mean that you have to wait years for another interesting scene in the night sky. Comets aren’t all that scarce, though most do require either powerful binoculars or telescopes. There are usually several comets discovered in any given year, they just are not as bright as NEOWISE, as a rule. Still, the night sky offers spectacular views any clear night, especially if you can get away from bright lights. Don’t despair. In what follows I’d like to share a night sky secret with you.
Nearly all of us have cellphones. Two of the most popular models are iPhones, and Samsung Galaxies. Most contemporary cellphones have excellent cameras. The cameras have nighttime settings and some even have advanced settings that enable you to take time exposures. Check your cellphone’s camera settings or the internet. Nearly all of these phones offer you 30-second exposure settings. A 30-second exposure, on a clear, dark night, can give you amazing photos that will reveal more stars than your naked eye could see. There is another piece of equipment that makes this possible: a tripod or similar mount, so the normal motion of your hands doesn’t blur the photo. But you don’t have a tripod? Here’s a homey, but simple solution. Find an old sock. I assume you will want one that was laundered. Make sure it doesn’t have any holes. Fill it about 2/3 full of dried beans or pea gravel, even marbles. Close the loose end with a strong rubber band or sew it shut. You now have something like a lumpy sandbag, right? What do we do with it?
Find something solid and not wobbly you can place your sock/sandbag upon. Because the materials inside the sock are loose, you can cradle your camera (cellphone) on the bag and adjust where it is pointed to some degree. Imagine the sock is like modeling clay; you want to have something that can support your cellphone, and not move once you click the shutter to begin the 30-second shot. Be sure not to touch the camera until it is completely finished its exposure. So, what can you expect to see?
First, you will notice that stars have color. Some will be yellow; most white, some blue, and a few will be orange. The orange ones are usually “Red Giants,” stars so large, that if you placed one where our sun is now, we’d be inside it! Blue and white stars are usually the hottest of the stars and are often the younger.
Secondly, your photo, if you are in an area dark enough, may reveal many more stars than you saw when you looked up. Sometimes these 30-second exposures can even capture what looks like a diaphanous cloud across the summer sky — the Milky Way. The occasional airplane may also appear in your photos; just look for the characteristic red and green navigation lights leaving a dashed trail across your photo.
If you check online for its visibility where you live, you may even catch a photo of the International Space Station (ISS), and it will leave a long, white line across your photo. (Many guides to spotting the ISS can be found online.) And had you tried this technique when Comet NEOWISE was up, you could have recorded a photo of it, even if you couldn’t see it with your naked eyes. You may even catch a meteor, like those of this week’s Perseid meteor shower, as they streak across the sky.
If you aren’t happy with your first results, by all means, try it again. After a few tries you will be delighted with what you get. That’s the beauty of cellphone cameras. You probably take lots of selfies, why not photos of the gorgeous night sky? You’ve been carrying around an instrument of great creativity every day; just try this on the night sky and be enthralled.
A final thought: If you have a more advanced camera, try exposure times starting at 10 seconds, then 20, then 30. Shooting longer than 30 seconds will start to give you streaks where there were stars. With exposures of a couple of minutes, you’ll be amazed to see how much the stars appear to move. (Of course, it’s the Earth that’s moving, not so much the stars.)
Steve Lloyd may be reached at splloyd941@comcast.net.
(6) comments
Gary - Since most folks don't know much about this stuff, we should add that one should look in the pre-dawn sky for Venus (now). It sure was impressive in the evening sky this past spring.
I'm reminded of the old '60s Doris Day/Rod Taylor movie "The Glass Bottom Boat", where they romantically look skyward at Venus right next to a full moon -- a physical impossibility (from Earth).
Back in the '90s we had Hyakutake and Hale-Bopp. Far more impressive than this one. (I needed binoculars to find it and could make out the head.) Still, I wonder how those would have looked today, given the increased light pollution in Frederick, due to the installation of the new LED streetlights and increased development.
I had the scope out several nights and could not find NEOWISE at all. That was super-disappointing. But... I did get a decent view of Saturn as tiny as it is with all of its rings. Everytime I see it, it reinvigorates me about space. Being able to see it through my own eyes without any filter or coloring or anything other than a telescope is something else.
Great article, but I must mention the planets. This is from my Google search: "-4.43
The current magnitude of Venus is -4.43 (JPL). Venus is above the horizon from Greenwich, United Kingdom [change]. It is visible looking in the South-East direction at an altitude of 53° above the horizon. Given its current magnitude, Venus is visible to the naked eye, easily even from highly light polluted areas."
Thanks, Gary. I miss Bob Ryan on the news. He always kept us informed on what was going on in the skies. I've been trying to see the Perseides meteor showers but it's been too overcast when I've tried.
Have you ever visited the giant meteor crater in Arizona?
Bosco - No, and I have wanted to see that. I once visited my Uncle in Midland, Texas and wanted to see the crater there. My Cousins said "Nobody goes there." So I missed that one, too. Sigh. https://goo.gl/maps/UwgeQmJPkqxHaBzMA
bosco - I've only seen it from airliners. But I have visited Sedan Crater, which is ~1/4 mile across and quite impressive in its own way.
