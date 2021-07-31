You must have noticed how drivers hit the brakes and slow down when they approach the Monocacy Elementary School grounds on Hayward Road in Frederick. It’s not the speed limit signs that magically transforms them — and me — into law-abiding drivers. It’s the speed cameras and the threat of a $40 ticket if they top the speed limit by 12 mph.
It won’t be long before drivers will have to make the same kind of adjustment in a newly designated school zone on Christophers Crossing near Opossumtown Pike. That divided road was completed a year ago and is about a half-mile from St. John’s Regional Catholic School.
According to the article by Ryan Marshall in the July 15 issue of The Frederick News-Post, a three-day traffic study in March, prompted by residents’ complaints, turned up 287 speeding violations by drivers eastbound on Christophers Crossing, with the top speed of 65 mph, and 775 violations westbound, with a top speed of 76 mph. Would have been great to have a cop around when that vehicle was going 46 mph over the posted speed limit.
Those traffic study results must have been enough to convince the city aldermen, on July 15, to approve speed cameras for both directions on Christophers Crossing between Moran Drive and Crestone Drive. Lieutenant Sean Carr, commander of the Frederick Police Department’s Professional Services Division, explained by phone this past Wednesday that the automated cameras, and signs alerting drivers to the cameras, should be installed “within two weeks.” For the first 30 days of the cameras being activated, warning tickets will be issued to speeding drivers, Lt. Carr said. After that is when the speed enforcement gets real and those $40 tickets are mailed out.
The cops can’t be everywhere. Speed cameras can be a big help in reducing vehicle speeds in school zones where you have elementary school-aged kids, like those in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade at St. John’s. The goal, as stated on the police department’s website, is to make streets safer “by changing aggressive driving behavior.”
As effective as they are, speed cameras have to be supplemented by additional tactics if we hope to get a handle on unsafe driving. How about a four-pronged approach? Parents have a responsibility to make the safety message a daily routine for their children. Schools need to reinforce that message. Cops have to continue to make traffic safety a priority. And here’s a shocker – all of us drivers need to slow down. Slowing down is a great traffic calmer at any time, but especially when kids are in school – starting Aug. 18 for Frederick County public schools and Aug. 30 for St. John’s.
With the explosion of new housing developments in our area, those speeders are not limited to cars, SUVs, pickups and motorcycles, but are joined by rumbling dump trucks, delivery trucks, cement trucks and semis, which only increases the threat of serious accidents, injuries and fatalities.
Why have speed limits in the first place if the majority of the drivers are going to ignore them? If those speed limits are based on a well-researched safe speed, especially in residential areas, maybe drivers should pay attention to them. One attempt at reminding drivers to slow down is those temporary devices that display your speed on a flashing sign. How effective can they be if they can’t match the vehicle to the miles-per-hour reading on the sign? Another reminder is those private neighborhood signs that plead with drivers to “Drive as if your children live here.” Not a bad idea.
We naturally think of safety as the primary concern when it comes to out-of-control drivers. But equally concerning is how speeding and reckless driving affects our quality of life. We invest a lot in our homes and work hard to create quiet, safe and livable neighborhoods – a refuge for our family and our children. But unregulated traffic, with its noise, speeding and reckless driving, can ruin all that. It can make our neighborhoods unlivable and make the risk of a tragedy a constant threat. It doesn’t have to be that way.
Speed cameras have proven to be an effective speed limit enforcement tool in school zones and work zones. We need to expand the use of that tool to living zones.
Camera shy Bill Pritchard, who has personal experience with Howard County’s work zone speed cameras, writes from Frederick. Reach him at billpritchard.1@gmail.com
