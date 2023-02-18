On the eve of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, The New York Times published an article reporting that Biden had met for months with a group of advisers to develop a strategy for him to work through his longstanding speech impediment — stuttering — during his address to Congress.
I am happy to see stuttering receiving some overdue public attention, particularly for people limited in their understanding of the affliction.
I have lived with stuttering for most of my 70-plus years, particularly during my childhood and early teenage years.
When I was 5 years old, I had an eye operation to correct a cross-eyed condition. I was terrified on the operating table and vividly remember screaming while ether was applied to put me to sleep.
There was some belief at the time that the trauma may have initiated my stuttering.
Stuttering has a litany of side effects, including the mocking comments from peers, mostly boys.
Some of the more difficult situations came in school, where some teachers, believing it would build up my bruised self-esteem, would call on me on a rotating basis with classmates to read a morning prayer (before the practice was prohibited in public schools) in homeroom and, later, having me speak and read aloud during classes.
Any childhood stutterer knows the anguish that comes with those situations.
I tried every trick I knew to avoid classroom speaking. I would hide behind the student in front of me in the hope that the teacher would either not see me or have pity for my plight.
I would try coughing, dropping books on the floor, asking for the bathroom pass and, as far back as kindergarten, volunteering for tasks including erasing, cleaning, and delivering milk snacks.
It was unlikely that I was fooling anyone.
It was not until my later teenage years that I began to understand how to limit and confront my stuttering.
I avoided using letters in the alphabet that gave me the most problems. For me it was the letters “s” and “p.”
Another trick was to combine two words into one, hoping that neither one by itself could cause a problem. The stutterer’s worst enemy is panicking while attempting to speak, causing immediate anguish.
Maturity is the stutterer’s best friend. You learn to slow down your speech, stopping when you sense an impending problem.
During my final year in college, I registered for a public speaking class. During the final exam, I recited a speech by British MP Edmund Burke from 1775, in which Burke defended the right of the American Colonies to challenge British abuses.
When the class ended, I rushed out of the room, into the arms of my girlfriend, now my wife. I was proud of myself, damn proud! I had waited a long time.
“I learned so much from having to deal with stuttering,” Biden said at an American Institute for Stuttering gala in 2016. “It gave me insight into other people’s pain.”
When Biden met a young boy, Brayden Harrington, four years later on the 2020 campaign trail, Biden was told that the boy had a stutter and invited the boy backstage to chat. Biden recommended that Brayden read a book by one of Biden’s favorite Irish poets, William Butler Yeats, to help him envision speech like a poem. He also showed him the notes he used for the day’s speech.
“After every couple of lines or words, he would draw a line straight down, a blank space between words, and that would indicate for him to take a breath,” Brayden, 15, said in an interview with The New York Times.
He added that when they first met, Biden “looked me right in the eyes and said, ‘Aw, man, your imperfections are your gifts.’”
As president, Biden frequently describes his stutter as part of a painful past he will not return to.
“It cannot define you,” he said. “It will not define you. Period.”
Jack Topchik is a retired editor whose passions include Shakespeare, the resurgent Orioles and films in which people talk in complete sentences. He pets every dog in Frederick. He writes from Frederick. Email him at jaytop45 @gmail.com.
