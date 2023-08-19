Before I decided to run for Congress in Maryland's 6th District, I asked myself if it was for vanity or serving people. After prayer and discussion with my family, I know it's because I have a servant’s heart.
My body of work symbolizes my commitment to service.
I understand that Main Street and small businesses need leaders to listen, not government leaders who tell communities what they want instead of asking what they need, while using people as talking points during elections.
I want small-business owners to have incentives to invest in themselves, obtain the latest in innovations, be able to invest in their people, and create a brighter tomorrow for themselves and our community.
Every young person should have diverse options for training and educational attainment to chase their dreams. Everyone from our seniors to vulnerable babies should have access to quality care, so they thrive.
I've spent more than 18 years advocating for small-business owners, from Amish farmers to bookstore merchants, from physicians to educators and students. I’ve been blessed to assist some of the finest people in our nation.
We’re at a crossroads in our democracy. We can choose the politics of resentment and jealousy, leading to collapse. Or, we can recognize there are unmet needs from rural to urban communities, from working people to small businesses.
As a community, we should explore adopting the co-operative business model at all levels of our ecosystem.
From farmers working with Delmarva Dairy, to communities living in limited-equity homes, to credit unions and co-operative nursery schools, we have a choice to turn toward a future with a collective purpose. I’m ready to answer the call.
If co-ops impact communities like Greenbelt, Md., they can impact our district, too.
I believe in free and creative markets, collective action from every individual, smart government, freedom and equality for all, and a defense responsive to the threats of today. The issues we face are rural and urban, and exist in our district and throughout the United States.
Together, we’ve identified 22 objectives, from the need to build an agricultural hub in Western Maryland; to cutting taxes for small businesses; to stamping out human trafficking and the opioid epidemic; to fighting for an open primary for over 800,000 independent voters statewide.
We can work with a shared purpose to achieve these objectives and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.