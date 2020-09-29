I’m tired and angry. Wiped out. I am so done with the year 2020 and everything that has accompanied it.
We’re muddling through a pandemic with 202,000 COVID-related deaths (so far, with tens of thousands more to come). Several western states are on fire (as was Australia earlier this year). Hurricanes and tropical storms are smashing into our southeastern states, bringing wind damage and extensive flooding. This year probably will set a record for the most named tropical storms in a season (#thanks2020).
People are justifiably protesting in the streets against excessive police violence and institutional racism. Some of those protests (about 5 percent) have been destructive as well. Fortunately, the president has taken strong action on all of these situations, by which I mean he complains, threatens and spreads fear on Twitter. The Trump administration has ignored science to a degree (pun intended) that has placed the entire world in danger. He has threatened to overrule the FDA (that is, science) on its testing plans for a COVID vaccine. Nero fiddles, while Rome burns.
I see my friends and acquaintances experiencing the same symptoms as I: tiredness, annoyance, depression and anger. My step-daughter spent most of the summer in her bedroom in a state of boredom. School has returned, but it is not yet safe to reopen the classrooms, as we fear that the students will spread the virus, infect their teachers, and bring it home to their families. Imagine having to wear a mask most of the day at such a young age — that is a lot to ask of a child. I’ve been quite careful this year to wear a mask when and where appropriate, even though I dislike wearing one.
The president has been promoting fear and doubts about the validity and security of the coming election, essentially stating that it will only be legitimate if he is the winner. Meanwhile, Congressional election security bills have idled on Mitch McConnell’s desk since February, not even being brought forth for a vote. I am concerned that a Biden victory on Election Day will lead to riots, encouraged by our mentally unhinged president. If his “patriots” take to the streets after the election, carrying firearms, you can be certain that he will praise and encourage them.
I am 62 years old, and this is not my America, nor the one of my parents. This version of America is not great at all. In the past, politicians who were opposed on issues were still able to compromise for the common good of the country, which today is a rarity. The president behaved as a statesman would, not a game show host. Every single day, something hits the news cycle that burns my toast. Blame the news media if you wish, as they tend to: 1) report what happened; 2) “spin” it in their favor to increase the emotional payload and ratings. But the spin doesn’t change what was stated or happened. A quote is a quote.
Conservatives and liberals fight on social media, encouraged by Russian trolls (shown to be happening by our intelligence agencies). We are being played. I’ve had “friends” on Facebook drop me because I dared point out the false rumors and untruths that they’ve shared (do your research, folks). Too many of us have dug in our heels, unwilling to believe (or even listen to) those whose opinions differ from ours, and doubled-down on our opinions, even when facts suggest otherwise. (Note: I’ve had to “eat crow” and apologize online, as I’ve made embarrassing errors, too). I will be glad when this election is over and we can move on, however, I fear that nothing will change, only that the conflict will only increase.
I’d much rather write about bicycling, sports, love, kids, friendship, life, etc. This is why I write about the current situation: “Outside the street’s on fire in a real death waltz / Between what’s flesh and what’s fantasy / And the poets down here / Don’t write nothing at all / They just stand back and let it all be / And in the quick of the night they reach for their moment / And try to make an honest stand / But they wind up wounded, not even dead / Tonight in Jungleland” (Springsteen).
So, what happens now? COVID-19 will eventually be conquered (thank you, science). Can we do the same with our fears, anger and distrust of one another? Take a stand. Speak out. Listen.
