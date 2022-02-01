Are you perhaps exhausted with all of the talk, and writing and prognosticating about the U.S. Department of Justice investigation involving the improper use of isolation rooms and restraints on students by faculty and staff working for Frederick County Public Schools?
We are, after all, approaching two months of coverage of this issue. Two months hearing about the thousands of cases of “last resort” techniques being used on students in far than last-resort situations. Letters to the editor. Posts by members of the Board of Contributors such as myself. Follow-up news stories about the students involved and their families. Mentions on local radio and television. Social media posts and discussions on the various platforms. Comment boards. All of the above and more have almost daily, in one form or another, offered hot takes and cold facts about this situation.
Over and over again, someone is disseminating things the public both already knew about the mistreatment, and things we are still learning about. Perspectives from current, former, future teachers, and student witnesses don’t so much as trickle into our local media consciousness and flow steadily like the creek past the C. Burr Artz library downtown. It may not exactly be on the level of coverage afforded to the January 6 committee, or the Ukraine situation, or even the NFL playoffs, but the abuse within our county has not exactly been left to vanish into the proverbial memory hole yet.
Does that frustrate you? Anger you? What precisely is too much coverage?
Before delving into that question, consider this: however frustrated you get, or how vocal you are in your anger over running into this issue yet again with the words I am sharing with you now, it is a near certainty that you can remove yourself from the conversation. You can cleanse the negative vibes right out of your life by not reading the paper or checking Twitter for a while. You have the option to exclude yourself.
What you do not have to deal with is someone deciding that your particular frustration over repetitive coverage and analysis of this situation is inconvenient or disruptive before having you dragged off to another room, leaving you to scream to be let out. Your most outward expressions during your weakest, most exhausted moments will in all likelihood not be held against in less than 20 minutes of starting your day by someone stronger than you by far, and with less integrity than an old bunko carnival barker.
And surely you will not have to wake up tomorrow knowing that those who could have put an end to your continued suffering at the hands of those that were supposed to protect you will be allowed to leave their job and become a near millionaire in the severance process.
Correct me if I am wrong, but none of that happens on your average, or even extraordinary days.
If you ponder all of this, perhaps the question is not in fact how much opining and coverage and analysis of this issue is too much, but rather will the examination and presentation of any of it ever truly be enough?
