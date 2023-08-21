Last month, the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission published a draft of proposed new guidelines for mergers and acquisitions.

Sounds like a problem reserved for people who sit in board rooms, right? Not exactly. Such rules will affect all of us.

Riptide262

This sounds like it was written by a mergers and acquisition lawyer. Acquisitions enrich the very executives that work out the deal and screws over the employees. Venture capital groups are like vultures that look for companies with meat they can strip from the bones.

I could not be happier that SEC is finally pushing back against these get rich plans from the board room. More power to them!!!

stjohn42

This author reposts the same editorial every week. "Government is a failure, the free market will save us." The facile Libertarian notion that our problems will all disappear if we get rid of the government is dangerous nonsense, and I wish the FNP would quit giving a podium to them.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Would you prefer an echo chamber?

Piedmontgardener

No, we'd prefer something deeper than the author's strawman arguments.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Fair enough.

shiftless88

No, but some variety of viewpoints would be welcome.

Jo and Bob H

(JoH posting) "The facile Libertarian notion . . . " (stjohn42 at 8:21am) Ever since reading an Ayn Rand novel & manifesto as a college sophomore, I've had trouble understanding why some bright & in some ways caring (even abt folks outside family & tribe) can swear by the ideology. And during Hurricane Katrina, when a spouse's Facebook friend reposted something from the friend's fellow Libertarian suggesting that its hardest hit victims deserved their fate somehow, I lost all respect for the ideology & some for its adherents.

Jo and Bob H

(jh attempting some emergency humor & a preemptive strike) gabrielshorn & three cents, whatever you may or may not come back with, my heartfelt response will be "Fair enough."

Jo and Bob H

(still jh posting) In line 3 of 2:35 post, pls insert "folks" between "tribe) & "can"

chasmmatthews

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/pentagon-budget-price-gouging-military-contractors-60-minutes-2023-05-21/

Jo and Bob H

wondering if this is shared as anti-big-government or anti-big-business support. But thinking it's really offered as support for accountability & against unaccountability wherever it happens, & grateful for that.

Piedmontgardener

It's highly overdue to dust off the anti-monopoly desks at DOJ. We live in a new trust era, much the same as the 1890's, the author's attempt to use "free market" here isn't cutting it. Just like then, aggregate power has skewed free markets, created cartel pricing and has distorted efficiencies. Exactly why this piece strikes out.

stjohn42

[thumbup]

Fredginrickey

👍🏻👍🏻

