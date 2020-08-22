I put the red flag up on the mailbox out by the road, figuring the carrier would drive by shortly to take my water bill payment and thank-you letter to Aunt Belle for the socks.
An hour went by. Then two. After three, I began to wonder. The flag was still up. George must be running late.
Finally I saw him racing ‘round the downhill curve and onto the short straightaway toward the house. His little orange light was flashing, as usual, but not atop his battered SUV. It was on his head, held in place by a chin strap.
He was riding a bike.
“Hey, George, wait up!” I yelled, hustling down the walk to talk to him. “What’s with the two-wheeler?”
“Budget cuts!” he called. “Getting ready for the budget cuts! Won’t be able to afford gas anymore, so I dragged this old Schwinn out of the shed.”
“But didn’t you hear?” I said. “They called them off, at least for now. They’re not going to put them into effect until after the election in November.”
“Yeah, I heard that, I did, but I don’t believe anything you get from those guys anymore. One day it’s this, next day it’s that. They’re determined to mess up the voting. Gotta be prepared for anything and everything these days.”
“So you’re riding a bike to deliver the mail?”
“For a few days, yeah. Gotta get ready. And I’m not the only one. Lucille the package lady is skeptical as I am, so she’s riding her hubby’s horse.”
“Back to the Pony Express,” I said with a laugh.
“Express? Hardly,” George said, wiping his brow with a neon green bandana he had tied to the back fender antenna. “Lucy’s old gray mare ain’t what she used to be. Amazon is going to be the end of her.”
“That’s terrible,” I answered.
“Yep, ’least I just got letters,” he said, fishing my envelopes out of the mailbox. He looked them over. “This one to Martinsburg is OK, but don’t hold your breath for the one going to Peoria. We haven’t sent a truck out West for two weeks.”
“Won’t that change now, since they’re calling off the cutbacks for a while?”
“Don’t count on it. I heard they’re hiding whole fleets of our little white vans in parking garages around the country. They cleared out the Treasury Department vaults to lock up those tan envelopes and fold-up mailing boxes they sell in the post offices. They’re sticking stacks and stacks of stamps in the bunkers at Fort Knox with the gold.”
“That’s crazy, George,” I said. “I don’t believe any of it. Sounds like another one of those nutty conspiracy theories going around.”
“Yes, no, maybe so,” he said, tossing my letters into the big wire basket hanging from his handlebars. He tightened his chin strap, put his left foot on its pedal.
“All I know is they said nobody can take vacation in December. Seems the White House is going to announce they’re sending everybody in the country Make Christmas Great Again cards, each and every one of them with a $400 check.”
He waved goodbye and rolled away. “See you tomorrow,” he called. “Your big Axel Moonbean postcard is on the way from Congress. More good news!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.