Several years ago, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner unveiled a unique approach to solving the county’s age-old dilemma of the classic “growth-no growth” argument.
For decades, we’ve seen elections influenced by this familiar political argument. Slower-growth activists complain about the fast pace of growth. The real estate and development communities argue that if we don’t consistently add to our housing stock, price increases eliminate affordable and workforce housing options.
Gardner’s Livable Frederick Master Plan proposed a new approach, a new method for planning and accommodating reasonable residential and commercial growth while addressing civic infrastructure and long-term resource conservation.
It took some convincing, especially with the folks who plan developments and build buildings. But using the holistic methods employed to build the plan, including all of the civic and commercial sector partners, opponents and advocates eventually came together to embrace the new methodology.
Fast forward to today, and we see the familiar battles of the poorly conceived past being recreated in the Winchester Hall boardroom.
This time, the issue is the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan, and the disagreement stems from the county Planning Commission’s decision to expand a new conservation overlay throughout the Sugarloaf planning region, all of the up way to Interstate 270.
This single decision places overly broad restrictions on several hundred acres of land that could eventually support critical jobs and economic opportunities. It also jeopardizes the long-term funding to add capacity to I-270 from Clarksburg in Montgomery County up to I-70 in Frederick County.
The county Planning Commission was, in my opinion, unduly influenced by residents and environmental groups in approving this unnecessary and unjustified restriction, as well as some good old-fashioned political advocacy by certain local elected officials.
It’s possible to have our cake and eat it, too. We can protect natural resources, viewsheds and infrastructure while allowing the I-270 Technology Corridor to attract Fortune 20/50/100 tech and life sciences industries to come here and expand.
The Maryland Departments of Commerce and Planning have both expressed their serious concerns about the plan overlay’s impact on I-270 and nearby potential employment zoning.
In addition to the 270 issue, this new overlay also raises concerns with the Stronghold Land Trust, a nonprofit corporation dedicated to maintaining Sugarloaf Mountain.
In keeping with the vision of Gordon Strong, Stronghold keeps the mountain open to visitors, funding all of the grounds, paths and common areas through managed forestry, educational programs and facility rentals.
The Sugarloaf Plan pending before the County Council will alter the plans for Stronghold by potentially forcing them to close off public access, as the language of the plan could alter the value of their underlying land holdings and increase their legal liability for their visitors.
I urge the County Council to return the limits of the planning boundary to match that initially proposed in Gardner’s July 2021 draft plan, and to commit to working in partnership with the Stronghold corporation to address their concerns, so that we can continue to enjoy the magnificence of Sugarloaf Mountain for decades to come.
That will make this first area plan adopted under the Livable Frederick Master Plan guidelines fair, balanced and forward-looking.
Rick Weldon, of Brunswick, is president & CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce.
