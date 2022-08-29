Several years ago, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner unveiled a unique approach to solving the county’s age-old dilemma of the classic “growth-no growth” argument.

For decades, we’ve seen elections influenced by this familiar political argument. Slower-growth activists complain about the fast pace of growth. The real estate and development communities argue that if we don’t consistently add to our housing stock, price increases eliminate affordable and workforce housing options.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription