Congratulations to County Executive Jan Gardner for taking the initiative to expand mobile health crisis assistance services. Frederick County residents are fortunate that we have leadership that anticipates and plans for the next wave of consequences resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a nation, we are facing unprecedented challenges from COVID-19. Congress has taken some bold and impactful steps to manage the initial surge in COVID-19 infections, including providing funding for hospitals, activating FEMA funding for PPE and related costs, and enacting significant funding to aid efforts across the country.
As we see COVID-19 levels increasing in many states, and stabilizing somewhat in a few others, we are striving to achieve some initial steps toward recovery. But, as we move in this direction, we need to prepare for a potentially more massive crisis that is cascading toward us like a tidal wave. The impending mental health crisis created by the impact of COVID-19 is threatening to break in catastrophic ways.
We are expecting significant increases in depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, substance abuse and suicide. The Well Being Trust has projected 75,000 additional mortalities from mental health trauma due to COVID — this is in addition to 125,000 annual deaths in the U.S. from overdose and suicide.
Our focus on this behavioral health surge needs the same resolute action that we provided for items like COVID surge bed capacity and the availability of ventilators.
This projection of 200,000 deaths is much more than the current number of deaths from COVID. While the public health impact of mental health issues may be double that of COVID, federal funding to date through the CARES Act has provided less than 1 percent to mental health. In addition, the vast majority of that funding has gone to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, which is not helping providers of direct care services as other sums of CARES money were distributed.
In a nation where we have passed mental health parity and have bipartisan support for access to mental health treatment, shouldn’t our goal for mental health funding be at least on par with physical health? Let’s keep this in mind as we consider some potential solutions below, understanding that sufficient funding is a matter of good public policy.
Solution 1: Immediate relief for behavioral health services and increased access to care
Solution 2: Improve infrastructure and technology while facilitating care coordination
Solution 3: Scale behavioral health transformation and innovation across the nation
Solution 4: Optimize commercial health plans and ensure accountability
Other suggestions:
- Fully fund renewal of all existing Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic expansion grants and further expand states eligible for federal CCBHC pilot to protect our vital safety net.
- Create permanent funding streams for medically assisted treatment (not just one-off grants).
- Expand Medicare rates and codes for urgent and same-day access.
- Permanent regulatory relief to incent telehealth from Medicare. Expand eligible providers under Medicare (LCPC, Family Therapists).
- Incorporate Social Determinants Work as Fundable Expenses in FEMA: Food security, Housing security, Employment training
- Invest in housing for psychiatric disabilities and autism spectrum disorders through expansion of HUD 811.
- Target more funding for community-based care for those with autism spectrum disorders.
- Expand visas to expand behavioral health workforce and expand initiatives such as loan forgiveness for those entering behavioral health.
We are fortunate that we have state and local leaders who are anticipating the behavioral health consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, providers such as Sheppard Pratt have taken the initiative to recommend policy directions such as those outlined in this letter. But given the enormity of the potential challenge, federal assistance will be necessary in order to make a significant impact.
