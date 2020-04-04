The unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 has had a dramatic negative effect on just about every walk of life. Staying home, limiting groups and social distancing are the new norm for our country. Small businesses and large mega-corporations alike have been hit hard financially.
And though every nonprofit will suffer income, some of the most hard hit nonprofits are depended upon daily to fight fires and provide EMS services in cities and towns around our country.
Totally gone unnoticed is the drastic financial impact this will have on the volunteer fire and rescue service of our county, state and nation. Volunteer fire companies depend on carnivals, bingos, breakfasts, dinners and other fundraising events that require large numbers of people to attend to make a profit. The inability to raise funds will have a dramatic negative impact on the volunteer fire and rescue companies to pay mortgages, loans and other debts as well as be able to pay for utilities and general maintenance for grounds and buildings not used for emergency operational services.
The 25 volunteer fire and rescue companies in Frederick County are independent corporations chartered by the state of Maryland. The companies form the cooperative effort with the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services to provide fire and emergency medical services to the citizens of Frederick County. We are fortunate that Frederick County government provides over $3 million annually in direct funding to the volunteer companies for operational needs. Many volunteer fire and rescue companies in our nation receive little or no financial support from their local jurisdictions.
In Frederick County, each company receives funding through the county budget process for utilities, fuel, equipment repairs, building maintenance as well as for equipment (not vehicles) and supplies directly related to the provision of emergency services.
County budgeted tax revenue funds cannot be utilized for utility payments for social hall, carnival grounds of other properties or structures not used for the delivery of emergency services. The annual utility costs for some of the larger social halls can cost over $50,000 annually. This expense must come from volunteer company funds. Additionally, the maintenance and repairs of these buildings are not eligible for county funds. Also, capital expenses and large debt load for fire apparatus, ambulances and fire stations are not eligible for use of county budget allocations.
The volunteer fire and rescue companies in Frederick County own over $150 million in assets that relate directly to the delivery of emergency services. These crucial company owned and funded assets have saved the taxpayers of Frederick County over $150 million. Most of the funding to purchase these vehicles and buildings are raised by the members of our volunteer fire and rescue service. Thousands of hours are worked each year by members that both respond to emergency incidents and raise money for their department. Our fire and rescue companies have tremendous support in the communities they serve.
Each volunteer fire and rescue company is thankful for the financial support in their community. This year, additional support may be needed to keep volunteer companies solvent. As an example, the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department has a monthly mortgage payment on a $2.2 million operational building expansion, payments on a newly purchased 4-wheel drive ambulance at a cost of $250,000 to serve our community, and a $120,000 debt to refurbish a 15-year-old rescue engine to extend the life of the unit. The inability to have fundraising events or rent our social hall from March through August will have a negative effect of approximately $100,000 of income, essentially our ability to make our mortgage payments in 2020.
The Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department is fortunate to have financial reserves to help withstand a short-term income deficit. The members will have to work twice as hard to offset the drastic loss of income depended on each year. A major concern is for the volunteer fire and rescue companies in Frederick County that do not have reserve funds to assist financially and could face bankruptcy or closure. If the crisis continues through August, and fire company fundraising activities are stymied, there will be over $1 million of lost revenues to the Frederick County volunteer fire and rescue companies. This lost revenue is needed to pay loans for fire engines, buildings and to service the debt on critical assets.
For over 250 years, the volunteer fire and rescue companies in Frederick County have responded to the needs of our citizens. As the year progresses, your local fire and rescue company may be asking you to respond for them. Please consider making a financial contribution to help your local fire and rescue company continue to help you.
Clarence “Chip” Jewell is president and assistant chief of the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department and life member of the Junior Fire Co. No. 2. He retired as Deputy Chief/Director of the Frederick County Division of Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service.
