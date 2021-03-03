Greater Orlando hosts several of the most visited theme parks in the world. At the Magic Kingdom, you can dress up like a princess, pretend you’re a pirate or just act like you’re a kid again. Universal’s Islands of Adventure lets diehard Harry Potter fans pretend they’re students at Hogwarts. At Epcot, you can visit Future World or the make-believe re-creations of other countries. At the Canada Pavilion, for example, you can let your imagination whisk you away to that fantastical land of romance and adventure to the north.
So, it’s somewhat fitting that the Conservative Political Action Conference decamped down to Orlando this past weekend. The official motto of the confab was “America Uncanceled.” But if you actually followed the conversations, the real theme was the stuff of make-believe: imagining a world where Donald Trump really had won the 2020 election.
On the official agenda there were seven separate “Protecting Elections” panels and two “Save Our Elections Call Center” sessions. Other panels included: “Shining a Light on the Left’s 2020 Shadow Campaign,” “Fraudulent Elections in South Korea and the United States — Lessons Learned and Warnings for the Future,” and “The Voter Files: The Truth Is Out There: Ask Your Questions to the Election Lawyers.” Needless to say, the question for this audience wasn’t whether the election was stolen but what to do about the fact that it was — and where to place the blame for the cover-up.
All this make-believe was necessary because, as former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said prophetically in 2017, CPAC would become TPAC, or “Trump PAC,” and it has.
The one thing Trump and his biggest fans will not stomach is the suggestion that he’s a loser. Moreover, as Andrew Egger notes at The Dispatch, “there’s ostensibly nothing modern conservatives hate more than a loser — Sen. Mitt Romney, after all, was once a CPAC darling, too.”
The combined need to salve egos — on the stage and in the audience — and protect the new TPAC business model made questioning Trump’s “victory” as productive as telling the Harry Potter fans down the road that their $55 magic wands aren’t really magic.
To this crowd, Trump won, and anyone who says otherwise is peddling fake news. The real fake news, however, is the idea that the CPAC crowd is actually opposed to cancel culture. They oppose — often with good reason — left-wing cancel culture. But Trump himself is among America’s foremost would-be cancelers. And pro-Trump cancel culture is alive and well, as countless efforts to censure Trump critics attest.
Matt Schlapp, the leader of CPAC, often says things like, “Open discussion of legitimate points of view is what separates conservatives from the left in America.” But he saw no reason to acknowledge Trump’s defeat, never mind that Trump shouldn’t define conservatism or the Republican Party. And conservatives who might speak up on the alternative facts — the truth in this case — weren’t technically “canceled,” they simply were not invited. (One invitee, Young Pharaoh, was actually booted because of anti-Semitic tweets.)
In his closing peroration before the faithful, Trump ran through many of his greatest hits and recycled the usual fake evidence that he won, except for claims about Dominion voting machines being rigged. Apparently losing an election isn’t nearly so reality-affirming as a potential billion-dollar lawsuit.
He also took time to call for the cancellation of every Republican who voted for impeachment or conviction, including “the warmonger” Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming. “Get rid of them all,” he demanded. The clear message: Unity in the GOP is defined by blind loyalty to him and his lies.
CPAC has never been the political bellwether its promoters claim, but at this stage in the 2024 presidential cycle it’s the best we’ve got. It doesn’t tell us what will really matter in the years of jockeying ahead, but it does tell us what very ambitious politicians think is important. And, going by the speeches, it seems that rumors of a GOP civil war are greatly exaggerated. In a civil war, at least two sides need to show up. This looked more like the victorious Bolsheviks trying to round up the last of the Mensheviks.
Speaking for many, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas declared, “Donald Trump isn’t going anywhere.” He’s right, of course. As always, Cruz would rather bend the knee to the man who attacked his wife and accused his father of being involved in President Kennedy’s assassination than stand and fight.
Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch and the host of The Remnant podcast. His Twitter handle is @JonahDispatch.
(20) comments
The hypocritical cries of "cancel culture" from the right are so blatantly stupid that it depresses me to think that they might not even understand how stupid it is. Sure, some are just being disingenuous but others are sucked in to believing.
@shiftless88
I can't wait until they introduce Colin Kaepernick to talk about "Cancel Culture". It's gonna be lit. That should be followed up by "The Dixie Chicks". They should extremely knowledgeable on it as well.
Next, they should talk about all of the laws that Republicans are racing to put on the books to supress votes. That should be a fun workshop as well.
We also can't wait to hear from Nike, Keurig and Oreo as I'm sure their input on "Cancel Culture" would be incredibly informational.
NMP - did you happen to see the stage Cruz talked from is a copy of an SS Nazi emblem? Coincidence???
Hay, you do know that emblem, like the swastika, predates National Socialism, don't you?
I skipped CPAC, who's hustling to try to out-do the dems with as many tranny's & other diverse-looking* people as they can possibly attract, for the AMERICA First Political Action Conference (AFPAC).
* No actual diverse opinions are allowed! Hilariously, their theme was "America Uncanceled." And they did, as usual, cancel some invited guest speakers at the last minute, because of some older dug-up quotations. Nobody openly, critical of mass immigration to the U.S. was allowed to speak, or be present!
So Trump is not "openly critical of mass immigration to the U.S."?
3cents, that is correct. Disappointingly, Trump's announced over & Over, on camera, "I want to see the most LEGAL immigration to the U.S. ever! To heck with that! Virginia U.S. Navy vet & Congressional candidate Jerome Bell is "America First" as well & has stated (2 years ago) he knows we need a moratorium on ALL immigration to sort things out. I hope he still hasn't changed his mind. I've had personal conversations with him. I told him I couldn't find a pic of his wife *anywhere* & wanted to make certain he was married to black woman, (because he was going on about "strong black families".) He laughed & emailed me a very candid pic of his wife & 3 sons on what looks like xmas morning.
"...as former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said prophetically in 2017, CPAC would become TPAC, or 'Trump PAC,' and it has." Go Republicans. Yes. Just.....go
Cult of Personality
@shiftless88
"Cult" is the operative word there.
I absolutely was disgusted and amused at the some time by the pictures of attendees bowing to the brash gold statue of Trump or taking pictures of it. Like being at some evil version of Disney.
CPAC shows there is still the rampant garbage slinging, rampant racism, and complete package of lies being swapped back and forth that led to the insurrection. All talk that the election was stolen, highlighted by the orange moron still claiming he won. He's being ivory towered by lunatics that are green in GOP elected positions that have touted sheer extreme nutjob positions that made CPAC an echo chamber that should be renamed CON-PAC.
Why are the Dimocrats so worried about the Republicans? Could it be because Quid Pro Joe's policies are already starting to crumble? How about that "challenge" at the border after he announced no more deportations and free health care for illegal alien? How about him putting kids in cages and shipping containers? Are those toilet drinking fountains still in use?
You must be so proud of your sock puppet who is so shaky that his handlers won't let him do an unscripted press conference. 41 days now without him facing the media.
Why are we worried about Republicans? We are worried because we think half of them are literally insane and thus dangerous. We hope it is temporary insanity.
The “sock puppet” has a 61% approval rating after 41 days in office and his stimulus package has a 76% approval rating. The “Loser” never reached a 50% approval rating in 4 years.🤷♂️ What am I missing?
@awteam2021
Reek is just mad that I called him a sock puppet first. He and his team have been trying to use it ever since.
"Unscripted" is sooooo "last year"
@reek
Because stupid people and cults are dangerous to a democracy.
Sorry Bosco, but someone's got to tell you all that your $55 Harry potter magic wands are not really magic. But this column (by a Republican) was not just about insanity, it was also about the boundless hypocrisy of some Republicans - specifically regarding cancel culture and free thinking.
Other than the wage increase, which of his "policies" have crumbled bosco??? You gotta face it bosco, Joe's a winner and your cult hero is a looooooooooser.....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.